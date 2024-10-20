Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean-born South African businessman Mutumwa Mawere has filed an appeal against his six-month prison sentence for contempt of court, stemming from a protracted legal dispute involving Southern Asbestos Sales (Pty) Ltd and SMM Holdings. This complex case, rooted in a payment disagreement that dates back to 2003, has spanned over two decades.

On August 29, the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg, presided over by Justice Du Plessis, issued the order against Mawere, instructing him to surrender to the Sandton Police Station within five days. The sentencing follows a court hearing held on August 14.

Mawere's legal team is currently seeking to suspend the sentence, which would allow him to remain free as his long-running legal battles continue. The case has been characterized by numerous appeals and counterclaims, reflecting the intricate nature of the business disputes involved.

Mawere's situation highlights the ongoing complexities of corporate law in South Africa and the challenges faced by businessmen navigating the legal system. As he pursues his appeal, the outcome will be closely watched by legal experts and business communities alike, particularly given the historical significance of the case in the context of Zimbabwean and South African business relations.

The extended duration of this dispute raises questions about the efficiency of the judicial process in resolving commercial conflicts, particularly those that span multiple jurisdictions. Mawere’s case serves as a reminder of the challenges that can arise in international business dealings, especially in a region with a tumultuous economic history.

Source - online
More on: #Mutumwa, #Mawere, #Court

Comments

2yrs to pay, residential stands in bulawayo


Must Read

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

3 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 852 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

ED2030 agenda turns deadly

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Bosso falls to Manica

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

CSC, Boustead Beef deal sparks court battle

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Swipe machines now mandatory in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe health authorities monitoring Mpox contacts after 2 cases

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Netanyahu family to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack?

14 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

14 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

14 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

14 hrs ago | 1286 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

14 hrs ago | 371 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

15 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

15 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

18 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

18 hrs ago | 187 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

18 hrs ago | 187 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

18 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

18 hrs ago | 2213 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

21 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

21 hrs ago | 975 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

21 hrs ago | 530 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

21 hrs ago | 2721 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

21 hrs ago | 807 Views

'CID officers' arrested

21 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

21 hrs ago | 351 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

21 hrs ago | 436 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

21 hrs ago | 147 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

21 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

21 hrs ago | 203 Views

Burning Spear defies age

21 hrs ago | 744 Views