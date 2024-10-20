Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

by Gideon Madzikatidze
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa warns perceived criminals who are allegedly launching petrol-bombs amongst party leadership, amid succession tensions and factionalism which have threatened to tear the former liberation movement apart.

Speaking after his meeting with the Canadian Ambassador, Adler Aristilde at ZANU-PF headquarters this Monday, Mutsvangwa expressed dismay over growing fissures within his party in the build up to their 21st national people's conference.



"Let me warn those elements who are bent on causing chaos within the ruling party that it is alien to our founding values and principles. Our security structures are on high alert to thwart such acts of criminality," Mutsvangwa said.

"We do not accommodate criminality within our party structures and investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the elements which are causing divisions within the party," Mutsvangwa fumes.

"ZANU-PF knows no violence, but peace, unity and development. Whoever is involved in those acts of petrol-bombing will be in for it and let me not pre-empty ongoing investigations so that the law will be applied against them accordingly," Mutsvangwa added.

"We will definitely deal with any form of mischief threatening the revolutionary party's progress and sustainability. If it is common criminality, the police will deal with them accordingly," Mutsvangwa further warned.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa appealed to Ambassador of Canada to Zimbabwe, Adler Aristilde in extending the food assistance programme following El-Nino induced drought impacts.

"We appeal for food assistance to Zimbabwe in the wake of El-Nino induced drought which resulted from crop failure, poor yields and ultimate food shortages," Mutsvangwa said.

"Zimbabwe has experienced acute food shortages and it is through these relations with Canada which will enable our people to arrest food insecurity through relief initiatives," Mutsvangwa appeals.

"The food relief programme was one of the issues that we discussed as sustainable means to rescue the whole population from starvation. We have also discussed economic partnerships and business co-operation as means to sustain our relations," Mutsvangwa said.

"In addition, we have also discussed about Zimbabwe's quest to join the Commonwealth and I reassure you that there is progress to that end," Mutsvangwa claims.

 Ambassador of Canada to Zimbabwe, Adler Aristilde confirmed that his engagement with Mutsvangwa was based on his country's broader engagement with critical political stakeholders including opposition parties in the country.

"It is an honour that I was warmly welcomed at this headquarters. Let me say it is part of my country's broader engagement with all critical stakeholders including opposition political parties," Adler Aristilde said.

"We also discussed areas of cooperation and business engagements. This would help in maintaining our relations," Adler Aristilde added.

Source - Byo24News

