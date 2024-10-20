Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Several councillors from Mashonaland West and Central have hailed the Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology as an inclusive and transformative programme with capacity to change community behaviour and attitudes.Speaking after a three-day training in Harare, Mhondoro-Mubayira's ward 27 councillor, Maxwell Zinyengerere appealed that the authorities should organise such exercises amongst all citizens in an effort to drive patriotism, national security and Zimbabwean history into their doorsteps."Delivering these lectures is very important in fostering a strong sense of national identity and loyalty to founding principles and values brought by the liberation struggle as realised since Zimbabwe attained its independence," Zinyengerere said."We appeal to the authorities to keep on supporting us in delivering these deliberations down to grassroots. There is a need for grassroots to embrace these trainings so that citizens are not divorced from their history and avoid further distortions," Zinyengerere said.Meanwhile, councillor Norman Mazhowo from ward 29 in Mazoe North has concurred with Zinyengerere, proposing that the training should be compulsory."I think it's high time that these trainings should be compulsory as this has been the template used in other countries," Mazhowo said."The three-day training has been an enrichment in terms of equipping us on inclusivity and non-partisianship for any meaningful development to be realised," Mazhowo added.Councillor Dickson Muchero from ward 30 in Mazoe West has also echoed the sentiments that training enrolled by the institution instills sense of belong and responsibility."These trainings help in instilling sense of belonging, ownership and responsibility amongst citizens. In this regard therefore, there is no room for a destructive mentality to the national cause," Muchero said."It has also been organised on non-partisian grounds, but in the best interest of advancing national interest and identity. The exercise brought councillors from various political parties which is a sign of political maturity and patriotism," Muchero further remarks.The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology which was named after late Zimbabwean nationalist and former chairperson of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu), provides frame its curriculum based on topics such as patriotism, national security, and the history of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, while aiming to foster a strong sense of national identity and loyalty.Councillors from four provinces have attended the just-ended three-day training.