Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
Several councillors from Mashonaland West and Central have hailed the Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology as an inclusive and transformative programme with capacity to change community behaviour and attitudes.

Speaking after a three-day training in Harare, Mhondoro-Mubayira's ward 27 councillor, Maxwell Zinyengerere appealed that the authorities should organise such exercises amongst all citizens in an effort to drive patriotism, national security and Zimbabwean history into their doorsteps.

"Delivering these lectures is very important in fostering a strong sense of national identity and loyalty to founding principles and values brought by the liberation struggle as realised since Zimbabwe attained its independence," Zinyengerere said.

"We appeal to the authorities to keep on supporting us in delivering these deliberations down to grassroots. There is a need for grassroots to embrace these trainings so that citizens are not divorced from their history and avoid further distortions," Zinyengerere said.

Meanwhile, councillor Norman Mazhowo from ward 29 in Mazoe North has concurred with Zinyengerere, proposing that the training should be compulsory.

"I think it's high time that these trainings should be compulsory as this has been the template used in other countries," Mazhowo said.

"The three-day training has been an enrichment in terms of equipping us on inclusivity and non-partisianship for any meaningful development to be realised," Mazhowo added.

Councillor Dickson Muchero from ward 30 in Mazoe West has also echoed the sentiments that training enrolled by the institution instills sense of belong and responsibility.

"These trainings help in instilling sense of belonging, ownership and responsibility amongst citizens. In this regard therefore, there is no room for a destructive mentality to the national cause," Muchero said.

"It has also been organised on non-partisian grounds, but in the best interest of advancing national interest and identity. The exercise brought councillors from various political parties which is a sign of political maturity and patriotism," Muchero further remarks.

The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology which was named after late Zimbabwean nationalist and former chairperson of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu), provides frame its curriculum based on topics such as patriotism, national security, and the history of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, while aiming to foster a strong sense of national identity and loyalty.

Councillors from four provinces have attended the just-ended three-day training.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

11 hrs ago | 842 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

12 hrs ago | 726 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

12 hrs ago | 343 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

12 hrs ago | 590 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

15 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

18 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

18 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

18 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

18 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

18 hrs ago | 713 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

18 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

18 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

18 hrs ago | 844 Views

ED2030 agenda turns deadly

19 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Bosso falls to Manica

19 hrs ago | 173 Views

US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 632 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

19 hrs ago | 433 Views

Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

19 hrs ago | 270 Views

Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

19 hrs ago | 316 Views

Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

19 hrs ago | 219 Views

CSC, Boustead Beef deal sparks court battle

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

19 hrs ago | 197 Views

Swipe machines now mandatory in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 769 Views

US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

19 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe health authorities monitoring Mpox contacts after 2 cases

19 hrs ago | 126 Views

Netanyahu family to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack?

20 Oct 2024 at 21:35hrs | 1415 Views

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

20 Oct 2024 at 21:15hrs | 2769 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

20 Oct 2024 at 21:12hrs | 1418 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

20 Oct 2024 at 21:11hrs | 1799 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

20 Oct 2024 at 21:03hrs | 359 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

20 Oct 2024 at 21:02hrs | 474 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

20 Oct 2024 at 20:54hrs | 1802 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

20 Oct 2024 at 20:51hrs | 2303 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

20 Oct 2024 at 17:44hrs | 257 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

20 Oct 2024 at 17:33hrs | 177 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

20 Oct 2024 at 17:29hrs | 213 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

20 Oct 2024 at 17:26hrs | 228 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

20 Oct 2024 at 17:22hrs | 785 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

20 Oct 2024 at 17:18hrs | 2779 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

20 Oct 2024 at 16:57hrs | 352 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

20 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 1725 Views