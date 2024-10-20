Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe's Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), which advocates for the secession of Matabeleland and the Midlands from Zimbabwe to restore a Mthwakazi State, has expressed its support for Nigeria's Yoruba tribe, which is pushing for the establishment of an independent Yoruba Nation separate from the Nigerian state.In a statement, MRP President Mqondisi Moyo affirmed their solidarity with the Yoruba Nation movement, led by Adebanji Akintoye, in their pursuit of independence and self-determination.On October 13, 2024, Chief Sunday Igboho delivered a petition to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, calling for the creation of a Yoruba Nation. This courageous action resonates with the Mthwakazi nation's own struggles against colonial legacy and oppression.Moyo emphasized that both the Yoruba people and the Mthwakazi nation have endured suffering under British colonial rule, which exploited their resources, suppressed their cultural identities, and denied them autonomy."The Yoruba people's rich heritage and governance system were disrupted in 1914, while King Lobhengula's resistance against British colonial forces ultimately led to the merger of Matabeleland with Mashonaland on September 12, 1923," he said."After Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, the Mthwakazi nation was handed over to the oppressive Shona regime, led by ZANU-PF. This has resulted in systemic discrimination, economic disempowerment, and cultural erasure," Moyo added."MRP continues to fight against the ZANU-PF government, seeking the restoration of our sovereignty and self-determination."Moyo stated that the MRP has petitioned the British Parliament, King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and organizations such as the ICC, UN Commission for Human Rights, and the African Union."We stand in unity with the Yoruba people, honoring the bravery of their ancestors who resisted British colonialism," he said."Our shared commitment involves reclaiming our stolen heritage and cultural identity, restoring our sovereignty and autonomy, and building equitable and just societies free from oppression. Together, we shall overcome the lingering effects of colonialism and forge a brighter future based on our collective resilience, wisdom, and solidarity."Moyo conveyed to the Yoruba people that their struggle is also the MRP's struggle."Your victory will be our victory. May our shared history and common purpose guide us toward a future where our nations thrive, free and united," he said."The consequences of colonial rule have been devastating. Between 1982 and 1987, a government operation in Matabeleland known as Gukurahundi resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 civilians, an event recognized as genocide by Genocide Watch. This traumatic event has left deep scars on the Mthwakazi nation, fueling their quest for freedom and independence."He reiterated that the MRP continues to fight against the ZANU-PF government, striving for the restoration of their sovereignty and self-determination.Moyo concluded by emphasizing that the party's struggle is deeply rooted in the region's history of marginalization and exclusion, perpetuated by the central government in Harare.