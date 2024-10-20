Latest News Editor's Choice


Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
A man from Queens Park, Bulawayo, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding victims of US$180,000 by faking ownership of property.

Bigboy Leovancey Ncube (57) appeared on Tuesday before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Benhilda Chiwundura. The magistrate convicted him at the close of the state’s case and imposed a 10-year sentence.

Ncube has been involved in similar fraudulent activities since November 4, 2022, up to the present year.

Chiwundura ruled that Ncube is a threat to society and an unrepentant criminal, despite pleading guilty, indicating a lack of respect for the law.

The court was informed that in November 2022, Ncube forged a sales agreement between himself and the complainant, falsely claiming to be purchasing the property. He also forged another agreement to obtain a default judgment for the transfer of ownership.

Ncube misrepresented himself to estate agents, claiming he was the property owner to facilitate a sale, leading to the property being advertised on Facebook.

The complainant later discovered the fraudulent sale and followed up, as he had not authorized the property to be sold.

As a result, the complainant faced potential losses amounting to US$180,000.

Source - Byo24News

