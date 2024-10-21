International orphans shift base to Botswana

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's national football team, the Warriors, are set to relocate to Botswana's Obed Chilume Itani Stadium in Francistown for the first leg of their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Eswatini this Sunday. The CHAN tournament, reserved exclusively for players competing in domestic leagues, is a crucial platform for developing talent, and Zimbabwe has fielded a youthful squad for the qualifiers.The Warriors, currently without a home ground, recently played their 2026 World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifying matches at Orlando Stadium in South Africa. ZIFA has notified Eswatini of the venue change, marking another move for the "homeless" Warriors, who continue to face challenges due to a lack of suitable home stadiums.Youthful Squad AnnouncedZIFA unveiled a 22-member squad primarily composed of Under-23 players, alongside a few seasoned veterans. This selection is in line with ZIFA's developmental approach for the CHAN qualifiers. The team will be led by assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi, with training camp scheduled to begin today in Harare."This competition is outside the FIFA calendar, meaning clubs are not compelled to release their top players," said Warriors head coach Michael Nees. He acknowledged the difficulty in securing players from clubs, particularly those involved in title races or relegation battles in the ongoing domestic league.The youthful squad will rely on the leadership of Godknows Murwira, who recently featured in the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers. Chicken Inn's goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, Ngezi Platinum Stars' striker Obriel Chirinda, and FC Platinum midfielder Brian Banda are the other experienced players in the lineup.Despite Zimbabwe's major football clubs typically contributing players to the national team, notably absent from this CHAN squad are players from giants Dynamos. Key figures such as goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and defender Emmanuel Jalai, who were recently involved in AFCON qualifiers, were excluded as ZIFA prioritizes development for this tournament.Coach Nees' VisionWarriors coach Michael Nees emphasized the importance of giving young players an opportunity to showcase their skills on an international stage. "This is a development opportunity for the younger players to gain experience without the usual pressure," Nees explained. He acknowledged that the competition's timing, outside of the FIFA window, made it difficult for clubs to release their top players.Domestic League ContinuesMeanwhile, the domestic league action rolls on, with the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals taking place this weekend. Ngezi Platinum Stars will face Simba Bhora at Baobab Stadium on Saturday, while Dynamos take on Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.Zimbabwe will meet Eswatini in Botswana this Sunday before traveling to South Africa for the second leg at Mbombela Stadium, Eswatini's adopted home ground since 2019. The winner of this tie will progress to face Madagascar in the next round of the qualifiers. The CHAN 2025 tournament will be held in February next year, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.Zimbabwe CHAN squad:GOALKEEPERS: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)DEFENDERS: Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Anotidaishe Gwatidzo (Yadah FC), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Zibusiso Ruguchu (Herentals), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Chris Mukumbira (Bikita Minerals)MIDFIELDERS: Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Blessed Ndereki (Yadah FC), Mthokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Tinashe Mashaireni (Kwekwe United), Denzel Mapuwa (GreenFuel), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals)FORWARDS: Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Junior Bunjira (CAPS United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum), Tinashe Mavhudzi (Chegutu Pirates), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Ashwin Karengesha (ZPC Kariba).