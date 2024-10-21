Latest News Editor's Choice


Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Players of Scottland Football Club have been promised a lucrative US$10,000 each if they secure the Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) championship ahead of current table leaders, MWOS. Club president Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya made the announcement during a training session yesterday, as the club enters the final stretch of its maiden NRSL campaign with just four matches remaining.

In a bid to boost morale and secure promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on their first attempt, Sakupwanya has lined up substantial incentives for each of the club's remaining matches.

"I am pledging US$10,000 for each player if we [Scottland] make it to the Premier Soccer League," said Sakupwanya, underscoring the club's ambition. Scottland currently sits in second place and has its eyes firmly set on surpassing MWOS, the current leaders.

Bonus Packages for Upcoming Matches

Scottland will take on DZ Royal Stars at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow, and Sakupwanya has promised each player US$1,500 for a win, with an additional US$200 per goal scored. This means a 5-0 victory could see players pocket US$2,500 each.

"For the game on Wednesday (tomorrow), there is a winning bonus of US$1,500 and on top of that, US$200 for every goal scored. That means if we win 5-0, each player will earn US$2,500. So the more goals scored, the more money in the players' pockets," Sakupwanya explained.

He added that these incentives will be reviewed for Scottland's next game, a home fixture against Harare City this weekend. "The incentives are on a match-by-match basis, meaning it might be a different package for the game that comes after Wednesday."

Players and Coaching Staff Respond

Scottland coach Genesis Mangombe welcomed the president's financial motivation, describing it as a challenge for the players to perform and reap the rewards of their hard work. "The incentives are a big challenge for us, but we are confident. The team knows what's at stake, and I believe we have what it takes to deliver," said Mangombe.

He encouraged his players to take each game as it comes, without letting the pressure overwhelm them. Team captain Lincoln Zvasiya also pledged to lead the team with determination and ensure they secure promotion to the PSL.

Sakupwanya's Push for Goals

Sakupwanya admitted that at the start of the season, Scottland was primarily focused on enjoying the league, but the opportunity to gain promotion has now become a reality. "At first, we were just having fun in the league. Even though we were keeping pace with teams like Black Rhinos and Harare City, we were not winning big, and that affected our goal difference compared to MWOS," he said.

To address this, Sakupwanya has introduced hefty bonuses for goals scored, including a recent US$1,000 payout for their 7-0 demolition of Norton Community. He believes that more goals in the upcoming matches are critical to securing promotion.

Final Stretch

Scottland's remaining fixtures are all based in Harare. They will face DZ Royal Stars and Harare City away before hosting Herentals Under-20 and Black Mambas. Meanwhile, MWOS has a tough away fixture against Black Mambas, followed by home matches against CCLEE Mhangura, Norton Community, and Agama. With only four games left, the title race promises to be a thrilling showdown between Scottland and MWOS.

Sakupwanya remains hopeful that his team will rise to the occasion and secure promotion in what has been a remarkable debut season in the NRSL.

Source - The Herald

