Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Government has officially opened the newly constructed Amalinda Bridge and a 1.6 km stretch along Amalinda Road, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the Mbudzi Interchange in southern Harare. The bridge is one of 15 required for the expansive interchange project, designed to ease congestion and improve traffic flow in one of the city's busiest intersections.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, accompanied by Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, and other senior officials, including Zinara chairperson Dr. George Manyaya and Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe managing director Mr. Munesu Munodawafa, were present to oversee the bridge opening. The officials emphasized the importance of this development in transforming Harare's road infrastructure.

Key Project Developments

The Mbudzi Interchange, located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen Roads, is vital for managing traffic from western Chitungwiza, surrounding suburbs, and national and regional traffic along the Harare-Masvingo Highway. Previously managed by a roundabout, the area experienced heavy congestion, particularly during peak hours.

The interchange consists of 15 bridges - 13 of which are directly integrated into the interchange, while two others are part of associated roadworks along Amalinda Road and Harare Drive. By last month, 11 of these 15 bridges had been completed, and the government has now opened the Amalinda Bridge for public use. Another completed bridge on the Harare Drive missing link is set to open soon.

Importance of the Mbudzi Interchange

Minister Mhona noted that the Mbudzi Interchange, the largest of its kind in Zimbabwe, is a crucial component of the country's broader road infrastructure upgrade. "This project is a testament to the government's commitment to modernizing the entire road network, which spans close to 90,000 kilometers," Mhona said.

The project is being carried out by Tefoma Construction, a consortium composed of Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction. The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce travel times and ease congestion at one of the city's most critical intersections.

Looking Ahead

The completion of the Amalinda Bridge and its adjacent road is just one part of the larger Mbudzi Interchange project. As more bridges and roadworks are completed, the interchange will facilitate smoother traffic flow in and out of Harare, benefitting both local commuters and regional transportation.

With the project moving steadily forward, Harare residents can expect continued improvements in the city's infrastructure, alleviating one of the capital's major traffic bottlenecks and enhancing road safety.

Source - The Herald

