Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has granted state-assisted burials to the six artisanal miners who tragically lost their lives in a mine dump landslide in Kwekwe last week. A funeral service for the victims - Simon Chauke, Offias Ncube, Edward Phiri, Gasiyani Banda, Marshall Mpofu, and Ephraim Ncube - was held on Sunday at a local funeral parlour, where friends, family, and fellow miners gathered to pay their last respects before the bodies were taken for burial.The miners perished at Old Homesteak Mine dump, a disused site notorious for its hazardous conditions. Speaking at the funeral, Mr. Moses Ncube, a relative of the late Offias Ncube, expressed gratitude for the government's assistance during this difficult time."We are very grateful to our Government for coming to our rescue. It was a tough call as the accident just happened when we never expected. He was the breadwinner in the family. The loss is just too much to bear, but I want to thank the Government for helping us," said Ncube.Government Response and Safety ConcernsActing Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr. Charlton Murove, attended the service and praised the swift actions of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), which managed to save one life and recover all the bodies. Murove used the opportunity to warn against the dangers of mining in disused and unsafe areas."I want to commend our Civil Protection Unit for their timely response. Their actions saved a life, and we were able to retrieve all the bodies quickly. However, I urge artisanal miners to always prioritize their safety before undertaking any mining activities," Murove said.The tragedy has reignited concerns over the safety of artisanal miners, who often operate in disused or illegal sites with minimal protection or oversight. The government has called for stricter monitoring of artisanal mining operations by law enforcement agencies to prevent further loss of life.Rising Concerns Over Mining SafetyArtisanal mining, which has become an essential livelihood for many in Zimbabwe, continues to pose significant risks, with frequent reports of accidents and fatalities. The government has been urged to implement stronger safety regulations and improve enforcement in mining communities.As the country mourns the loss of six more miners, the need for enhanced safety measures and greater awareness among the mining community remains a pressing issue.