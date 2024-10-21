Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government is moving to abolish the death penalty, proposing life imprisonment or sentences of at least 20 years for individuals convicted of murder under aggravating circumstances, according to amendments to the Abolition of the Death Penalty Bill.Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi presented the proposal to the National Assembly, marking a significant shift in the country's legal framework, which previously mandated the death penalty for aggravated murder.If the bill becomes law, individuals convicted of murder in such circumstances would face either life imprisonment or a minimum sentence of 20 years. Ziyambi emphasized the need for the amendments to streamline sentencing and ensure judicial consistency.NotedRationalizing Judicial DiscretionMinister Ziyambi explained the rationale behind the amendments, highlighting that the current draft of the bill gives judges excessive discretion in cases of aggravated murder. "We believe it is prudent to implement mandatory sentences of not less than 20 years or life imprisonment in aggravated cases, rather than leaving sentencing entirely at the discretion of the judicial officers," he said.For murder cases without aggravating factors, the amended bill proposes imprisonment for life or a sentence of no less than 15 years. Special circumstances could warrant a sentence of no less than five years.Conditional Suspension of the Death PenaltyOne of the key provisions in the bill is the suspension of the death penalty under normal circumstances. However, the suspension may be lifted in times of public emergency, such as war, as outlined in Section 113 of the Constitution. In such cases, the death penalty could be temporarily reinstated but would be re-suspended once the emergency is revoked.The bill also includes provisions to commute death sentences issued by military courts to life imprisonment, except during times of war.International AlignmentThe push to abolish capital punishment is part of Zimbabwe's effort to align its legal system with international human rights standards, where the sanctity of life is paramount. Many countries across the globe have already moved away from capital punishment, with Zimbabwe joining the ranks of those reforming their justice systems in this direction.The Abolition of the Death Penalty Bill continues to make its way through the legislative process, marking a critical step towards removing the death penalty from Zimbabwe's legal statutes.