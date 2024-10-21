Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
Major hotels and lodges in Bulawayo are fully booked this week as over 4,000 delegates arrive for the Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference, which starts today. While the official opening session by President Mnangagwa will take place in Harare on Friday, the city is already buzzing with activity as advance teams and delegates arrive in large numbers.

The ZTF gym has also been closed for regular members because of circumstances beyond management.

This influx has provided a major boost for Bulawayo's hospitality, transport, logistics, events management, and restaurant sectors, all of which are benefiting from the increased business.

According to the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ), accommodation in Bulawayo is now at full capacity. "As far as we have checked, all our members' properties, hotels, and lodges are fully booked and deposits paid," said Kudzai Ratisai, vice president of HAZ.

The conference, held under the theme "Industrialise, Modernise Towards Vision 2030," will focus on discussions around the economy and strategies for achieving Zimbabwe's development goals. It comes shortly after the government adopted the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), aimed at pushing the country towards upper-middle-income status by 2030.

Key ministries will present reports on progress made in implementing government programs, which are aimed at improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

Kholisani Moyo, Bulawayo City Council's business development officer, noted that the city is increasingly becoming a hub for large conferences, adding that this development is positive for the local economy. "Bulawayo is traditionally known as an industrial hub, but we are also becoming a major conferencing city, which boosts local businesses," he said.

In recent months, Bulawayo has hosted major events like the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, and Mine Entra, alongside religious and other conferences, helping to stimulate economic growth in the region.

Shynet Chivasa, an economist and institutional analyst, emphasized that the Zanu-PF conference significantly impacts the local economy through increased visitor spending. "The conference attracts many visitors, which translates to more spending in accommodation, food, and other services, helping Bulawayo's economy thrive," he noted.

Bulawayo is set to host more high-profile events, such as the AfriConfex next month, further cementing its status as a key destination for conferences and boosting the city's GDP.

Source - The Herald

