Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF's conference begins

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's Politburo will convene today to launch this year's Annual National People's Conference, which will assess the state of the economy, party policies, and address pressing issues like climate change. The gathering will be followed by a Central Committee meeting tomorrow at the party's headquarters in Harare.

Running under the theme "Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030," the conference will shift to Bulawayo after the Central Committee meeting. The event's official opening, scheduled for Friday, coincides with SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, and President Mnangagwa, who is also the SADC chairperson, will deliver the keynote address.

President Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the opening ceremony, while Saturday will see thematic committees make their presentations before the conference closes. The agenda will focus on economic development, the state of the party, and the welfare of the people.

The conference comes at a critical time as the Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa's leadership, continues to implement economic reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and driving the nation toward Vision 2030. This blueprint envisions transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country, with the current administration emphasizing natural resource utilization, investment attraction, and fostering a favorable business climate.

Leveraging Zimbabwe's abundant resources, such as gold, platinum, and diamonds, the government has introduced investor-friendly policies in the mining sector to boost economic growth. Through these efforts, Zimbabwe has seen significant progress in several sectors, including agriculture, mining, social services, and transport infrastructure.

Some of the government's key achievements include the construction of high-impact dams such as Gwayi-Shangani, Kunzvi, Bindura, and Tuli Manyange, which are expected to increase irrigation capacity and improve agricultural productivity. Additionally, progress in road construction has facilitated better connectivity and contributed to economic growth.

Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, Zanu-PF's Secretary for Information and Publicity, confirmed that all preparations are in place for the conference. "Everything is set, with food, accommodation, and transport ready for the delegates. It promises to be a well-organized and successful event," he said.

A business expo will run concurrently with the conference, showcasing various sectors' progress and future potential. Mutsvangwa also emphasized that the conference will focus on economic and social issues, ensuring the country's continued growth under Zanu-PF's leadership.

The event provides a platform for the party to take stock of its policies and influence government direction. "We are looking at the macro-economic plans, how we address perennial problems like sanctions, and how we tackle global issues such as climate change," Mutsvangwa added.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

13 mins ago | 2 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

12 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

13 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3938 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

20 hrs ago | 960 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 445 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

23 hrs ago | 612 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

24 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2419 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3408 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2348 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 781 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

21 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 577 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 383 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 934 Views