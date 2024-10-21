Zanu-PF's conference begins

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF's Politburo will convene today to launch this year's Annual National People's Conference, which will assess the state of the economy, party policies, and address pressing issues like climate change. The gathering will be followed by a Central Committee meeting tomorrow at the party's headquarters in Harare.Running under the theme "Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030," the conference will shift to Bulawayo after the Central Committee meeting. The event's official opening, scheduled for Friday, coincides with SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, and President Mnangagwa, who is also the SADC chairperson, will deliver the keynote address.President Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the opening ceremony, while Saturday will see thematic committees make their presentations before the conference closes. The agenda will focus on economic development, the state of the party, and the welfare of the people.The conference comes at a critical time as the Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa's leadership, continues to implement economic reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and driving the nation toward Vision 2030. This blueprint envisions transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country, with the current administration emphasizing natural resource utilization, investment attraction, and fostering a favorable business climate.Leveraging Zimbabwe's abundant resources, such as gold, platinum, and diamonds, the government has introduced investor-friendly policies in the mining sector to boost economic growth. Through these efforts, Zimbabwe has seen significant progress in several sectors, including agriculture, mining, social services, and transport infrastructure.Some of the government's key achievements include the construction of high-impact dams such as Gwayi-Shangani, Kunzvi, Bindura, and Tuli Manyange, which are expected to increase irrigation capacity and improve agricultural productivity. Additionally, progress in road construction has facilitated better connectivity and contributed to economic growth.Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, Zanu-PF's Secretary for Information and Publicity, confirmed that all preparations are in place for the conference. "Everything is set, with food, accommodation, and transport ready for the delegates. It promises to be a well-organized and successful event," he said.A business expo will run concurrently with the conference, showcasing various sectors' progress and future potential. Mutsvangwa also emphasized that the conference will focus on economic and social issues, ensuring the country's continued growth under Zanu-PF's leadership.The event provides a platform for the party to take stock of its policies and influence government direction. "We are looking at the macro-economic plans, how we address perennial problems like sanctions, and how we tackle global issues such as climate change," Mutsvangwa added.