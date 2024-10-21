Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

by Staff reporter
5 mins ago | Views
More than 320,000 people in Matebeleland South Province have received food aid over the last five months as the Government intensifies efforts through its Food Relief Mitigation Programme to assist vulnerable communities affected by the ongoing drought.

The initiative, designed to address widespread food shortages, has become critical for communities hit hard by the El Niño-induced drought, which destroyed crops and left many farmers, particularly those relying on rain-fed agriculture, with no harvest. Even irrigation-dependent farmers are struggling, as water sources have dwindled due to the drought's impact on the water table.

According to the Department of Social Development in Matebeleland South, the number of food aid beneficiaries continues to rise as the Government adapts to increasing demand.

"From May to date, we have distributed 12,833.7 metric tonnes of food relief to 322,937 people. Government is reviewing these figures upwards, and the latest numbers will be implemented at the beginning of next month," said the department's provincial head, Mr. Criswell Nyakudya.

Recently, in Mopane, Ward 16 of Bulilima District, villagers were seen receiving food aid. Village head, Mr. Mbuya Leonard Ncube, expressed relief at the timely delivery of mealie-meal.

"Each villager receives 15 kilograms of mealie-meal, and this food will sustain us until we receive more. Without this aid, many villagers would starve," he said, thanking the Government for its support.

Mr. Ncube also highlighted that the number of people seeking food relief continues to grow as more residents register with the Department of Social Development due to the scarcity of food.

"The drought has left us with nothing, and our biggest concern now is the death of cattle due to a lack of water and pasture," he added.

Villager Gogo Martha Lunga (76) expressed her gratitude, noting that the mealie-meal provided would feed her family of five for more than a month.

"I'm happy we received mealie-meal instead of maize this time, so we don't have to worry about grinding it. This is one of the worst droughts I've seen, as we couldn't even harvest 20 kilograms of maize," she said.

Mr. Robson Mhlanga, another villager from Ward 16, was optimistic that every registered beneficiary would receive their share of food, praising the orderly distribution process.

"I believe the food is enough for everyone registered. That's why people are calm and there's no pushing in the queue," he said.

As the drought's effects continue to grip the region, the Food Relief Mitigation Programme remains a lifeline for many in Matabeleland South, with the Government committed to sustaining its efforts until the next harvest season.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

14 mins ago | 3 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

40 mins ago | 38 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

12 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

13 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3940 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

20 hrs ago | 961 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 445 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

23 hrs ago | 612 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

24 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2421 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3408 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2349 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 781 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

21 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 577 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 383 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 934 Views