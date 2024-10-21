Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

News / National

by Staff reporter

More than 320,000 people in Matebeleland South Province have received food aid over the last five months as the Government intensifies efforts through its Food Relief Mitigation Programme to assist vulnerable communities affected by the ongoing drought.The initiative, designed to address widespread food shortages, has become critical for communities hit hard by the El Niño-induced drought, which destroyed crops and left many farmers, particularly those relying on rain-fed agriculture, with no harvest. Even irrigation-dependent farmers are struggling, as water sources have dwindled due to the drought's impact on the water table.According to the Department of Social Development in Matebeleland South, the number of food aid beneficiaries continues to rise as the Government adapts to increasing demand."From May to date, we have distributed 12,833.7 metric tonnes of food relief to 322,937 people. Government is reviewing these figures upwards, and the latest numbers will be implemented at the beginning of next month," said the department's provincial head, Mr. Criswell Nyakudya.Recently, in Mopane, Ward 16 of Bulilima District, villagers were seen receiving food aid. Village head, Mr. Mbuya Leonard Ncube, expressed relief at the timely delivery of mealie-meal."Each villager receives 15 kilograms of mealie-meal, and this food will sustain us until we receive more. Without this aid, many villagers would starve," he said, thanking the Government for its support.Mr. Ncube also highlighted that the number of people seeking food relief continues to grow as more residents register with the Department of Social Development due to the scarcity of food."The drought has left us with nothing, and our biggest concern now is the death of cattle due to a lack of water and pasture," he added.Villager Gogo Martha Lunga (76) expressed her gratitude, noting that the mealie-meal provided would feed her family of five for more than a month."I'm happy we received mealie-meal instead of maize this time, so we don't have to worry about grinding it. This is one of the worst droughts I've seen, as we couldn't even harvest 20 kilograms of maize," she said.Mr. Robson Mhlanga, another villager from Ward 16, was optimistic that every registered beneficiary would receive their share of food, praising the orderly distribution process."I believe the food is enough for everyone registered. That's why people are calm and there's no pushing in the queue," he said.As the drought's effects continue to grip the region, the Food Relief Mitigation Programme remains a lifeline for many in Matabeleland South, with the Government committed to sustaining its efforts until the next harvest season.