Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

by Staff reporter
6 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF provincial chairperson for Bulawayo, Jabulani Sibanda, last week reprimanded police officers for failing to show respect during the national anthem at the groundbreaking ceremony for the civil servants' housing scheme at Lower Rangemore in Bulawayo. The event marked the unveiling of 236 out of 400 four-roomed houses under the Accelerated Presidential Housing Scheme for Public Servants.

Speaking at the event, Sibanda emphasized the importance of honoring the national anthem, calling out one officer in particular for not standing at attention.

"A national anthem is very important and should be respected by everyone, regardless of their position. Even if you are ill or in bed, make an effort to be at attention. If you are in a coffin as a corpse and can still hear it, be at attention," said Sibanda.

He added: "It's disheartening to see a police officer, whom I will not name, disrespecting the anthem. Had this been another occasion, I would have made you sing it on your own."

Sibanda also criticized attendees who were chatting during the anthem, describing it as an insult to the country and the sacrifices made by those who fought for independence.

"How can you stand with your hands on your waist and talk to a colleague during the national anthem? That is not only an insult to the country but also to the people who fought to enable you to become a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) today," he said.

Meanwhile, Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo, who officiated the event, urged civil servants to take advantage of the affordable housing schemes provided through the National Building Society (NBS) pension schemes. He highlighted that the houses were made affordable to accommodate civil servants across all pay grades.

"The work done by the developers and NBS ensures that even the lowest-paid civil servants can afford these houses. The payment ranges from US$140 to US$198, which is often lower than what many are currently paying for rent," said Moyo.

He noted that the payment plans were designed to prevent civil servants from spending more than 22.8% of their gross salary on housing, with flexible repayment terms ranging from 10 to 25 years, depending on individual affordability.

The housing scheme, which is being implemented by Maharba (Pvt) Limited in partnership with Hawkflight Construction and NBS, is part of a broader effort to deliver 1.5 million housing units by 2025, with 4,000 units planned under this particular initiative. The scheme aims to deliver 118 housing units within 60 days as part of its accelerated construction pace, with seed funding provided by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

Moyo expressed confidence in the scheme's ability to provide affordable housing not only for public servants but also for the private sector in the near future.


Source - southern eye

