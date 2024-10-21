Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
ZANU-PF leaders, functionaries, and activists are set to begin arriving in Bulawayo today for the party's 21st National People's Conference, which kicks off tomorrow at the ZITF grounds and runs until Saturday. The conference will be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday, with a closing ceremony scheduled for the following day.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the conference, observers have labeled the event a "love-fest," contrasting the celebratory atmosphere with the pressing challenges facing Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city. Perennial water shortages have plagued the city, with the Bulawayo City Council currently providing only two days of water supply each week.

The city's once-thriving industrial base has also been hit hard by economic difficulties, leading to operational shutdowns and rising unemployment rates. In an interview, Winos Dube, a representative of the Bulawayo United Residents Association, expressed disappointment over the lack of engagement with local stakeholders during such significant national events.

"It is very sad and disappointing that the ruling party, which forms the government, does not recognize other stakeholders like residents' associations during these national conferences," Dube said. "If only we could be invited to express our concerns as citizens affected by these issues."

Dube highlighted the ongoing water crisis as a critical concern, noting that it has persisted for years without effective solutions. "We are always in a serious predicament regarding water, and it seems like no real solutions are being implemented," he said.

He also pointed to the rising unemployment rate in Bulawayo, which has forced many residents to turn to the informal sector for survival. "Most of their activities rely on electricity and water. Without these essentials, people are seriously affected," Dube added.

Economic challenges have further compounded the struggles faced by residents. "The introduction of the local currency has led to its devaluation, making prices unaffordable. It seems there is no one monitoring these issues," Dube lamented. He called on ZANU-PF leadership to provide a platform for residents to voice their concerns, particularly regarding the vital role of water in attracting investment.

Gorden Moyo, director of the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ), echoed Dube's sentiments, suggesting that the ruling elite has become disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary citizens. "The ZANU-PF leaders are aware of the challenges in Bulawayo, but they have become impervious to advice and counsel," Moyo stated. He criticized the party's pattern of visiting the city without engaging with alternative voices that could offer solutions to the currency crisis and governance issues.

Professor Stephen Chan, a Professor of World Politics at the University of London, concurred, noting that the conference would likely serve as a platform for public displays of party unity while concealing deeper political maneuvering. "Behind the scenes, there will be much plotting about succession scenarios," Chan remarked, emphasizing the lack of young leadership within ZANU-PF compared to other African nations.

As the conference commences, the stark contrast between the party's celebrations and the urgent needs of Bulawayo's residents will likely continue to resonate, raising questions about the government's responsiveness to the challenges faced by its citizens.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

15 mins ago | 3 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

40 mins ago | 42 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

12 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

13 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3944 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

20 hrs ago | 962 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 445 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

23 hrs ago | 612 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

24 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2427 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3408 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2349 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 781 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

21 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 577 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 383 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 935 Views