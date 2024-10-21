Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A 25-year-old man, Takudzwa Gadzira, has been arrested for murder following an alleged fatal stabbing of a rival suitor in a scuffle over a girlfriend. The incident took place in Southlea Park on Saturday, with police identifying the deceased as David Nyaudzeni, aged 29.

According to police reports, the altercation escalated when Gadzira stabbed Nyaudzeni once in the chest with a butcher knife during the confrontation. Nyaudzeni was promptly taken to a local clinic but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has since been transferred to the Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident, police in Matobo district, Matabeleland South province, arrested Gibson Ndlovu, 72, in connection with the murder of Mncedisi Ndebele, 39. The altercation reportedly began on October 19 at around 3:00 AM when Ndebele confronted Ndlovu at his homestead, armed with a machete, accusing him of encroaching on his property. Ndebele allegedly struck Ndlovu on the left hand with the weapon, prompting a scuffle in which Ndlovu disarmed Ndebele and turned the machete against him.

Ndlovu is accused of striking Ndebele multiple times across his body before dumping the corpse in his yard. The body was later retrieved and taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem.

In another alarming development, police in Harare have issued a warning to bus and commuter omnibus conductors to refrain from opening doors while vehicles are in motion. This warning follows a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Saturday along Nemakonde Road near Conway College. A 27-year-old bus conductor died after he opened the door to pick up a passenger, lost his balance, and fell onto the tarmac, where he was struck by the bus's left rear wheels. The victim sustained severe head injuries and was transported to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.

Authorities are emphasizing the importance of safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Source - newsday

