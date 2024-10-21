Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court of Zimbabwe has ordered the Sheriff to attach all properties owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network in the country as security for costs, following a lawsuit filed by Mehluli Dube, a source in Al Jazeera's controversial documentary Gold Mafia. Dube is seeking US$2 million in damages, claiming that the documentary has tarnished his reputation.In his application, Dube contended that he had left his previous employment with a solid track record and good relations, only to have Al Jazeera, which operates via various media platforms, allegedly harm his standing through defamatory claims. The network provides its services in Zimbabwe through the DStv platform, specifically on channel 406.Dube's claims stem from a documentary series titled Gold Mafia, which aired between March 23 and April 14 last year, purportedly detailing undercover investigations into gold trading activities in Zimbabwe. He stated that the series gained significant traction, with over 12 million views across multiple platforms, and that it aimed to expose smuggling operations within the country.Particularly concerning for Dube was Episode 2 of the series, titled "Smoke and Mirrors," which implicated him in corruptly facilitating gold smuggling for a known associate, Kamlesh Pattini. Dube claimed that the episode suggested he had received monthly payments of US$3,000 for signing off licenses related to the smuggling activities. This implication, he argued, has caused significant damage to his image, affecting his standing among peers, family, and the wider public.Dube's legal representatives attempted to reach out to Al Jazeera on multiple occasions, seeking proof of the allegations, but reported receiving inadequate responses. Following the failure to settle the matter amicably, Dube filed his application in court.In his ruling, Justice Siyabona Musithu emphasized the need for a judicial determination of the allegations made against Dube, noting that the alleged defamatory statements, which Al Jazeera does not dispute, establish a prima facie cause of action. The judge highlighted the importance of balancing constitutional rights, including freedom of expression and media rights, against the potential for harm to individual reputations.Justice Musithu stated, "It is also in the public interest that the truthfulness of the allegations carried in the documentary, which attracted public interest, be tested in a court of law."The judge granted Dube's request to attach equipment used by Al Jazeera at its bureau office at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, including laptops, computers, printers, and cameras, valued at approximately US$100,000. However, the attachment order was confined to equipment at the bureau office and did not extend to personal property of Al Jazeera employees.As the case unfolds, it brings to light the complex intersection of media practices, defamation claims, and the implications of investigative journalism in Zimbabwe.