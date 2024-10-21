Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The High Court of Zimbabwe has ordered the Sheriff to attach all properties owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network in the country as security for costs, following a lawsuit filed by Mehluli Dube, a source in Al Jazeera's controversial documentary Gold Mafia. Dube is seeking US$2 million in damages, claiming that the documentary has tarnished his reputation.

In his application, Dube contended that he had left his previous employment with a solid track record and good relations, only to have Al Jazeera, which operates via various media platforms, allegedly harm his standing through defamatory claims. The network provides its services in Zimbabwe through the DStv platform, specifically on channel 406.

Dube's claims stem from a documentary series titled Gold Mafia, which aired between March 23 and April 14 last year, purportedly detailing undercover investigations into gold trading activities in Zimbabwe. He stated that the series gained significant traction, with over 12 million views across multiple platforms, and that it aimed to expose smuggling operations within the country.

Particularly concerning for Dube was Episode 2 of the series, titled "Smoke and Mirrors," which implicated him in corruptly facilitating gold smuggling for a known associate, Kamlesh Pattini. Dube claimed that the episode suggested he had received monthly payments of US$3,000 for signing off licenses related to the smuggling activities. This implication, he argued, has caused significant damage to his image, affecting his standing among peers, family, and the wider public.

Dube's legal representatives attempted to reach out to Al Jazeera on multiple occasions, seeking proof of the allegations, but reported receiving inadequate responses. Following the failure to settle the matter amicably, Dube filed his application in court.

In his ruling, Justice Siyabona Musithu emphasized the need for a judicial determination of the allegations made against Dube, noting that the alleged defamatory statements, which Al Jazeera does not dispute, establish a prima facie cause of action. The judge highlighted the importance of balancing constitutional rights, including freedom of expression and media rights, against the potential for harm to individual reputations.

Justice Musithu stated, "It is also in the public interest that the truthfulness of the allegations carried in the documentary, which attracted public interest, be tested in a court of law."

The judge granted Dube's request to attach equipment used by Al Jazeera at its bureau office at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, including laptops, computers, printers, and cameras, valued at approximately US$100,000. However, the attachment order was confined to equipment at the bureau office and did not extend to personal property of Al Jazeera employees.

As the case unfolds, it brings to light the complex intersection of media practices, defamation claims, and the implications of investigative journalism in Zimbabwe.


Source - newsday

Must Read

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

32 mins ago | 18 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

44 mins ago | 53 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

58 mins ago | 71 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

13 hrs ago | 340 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

13 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

13 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

20 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

21 hrs ago | 972 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 449 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

23 hrs ago | 613 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

21 Oct 2024 at 11:06hrs | 632 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2467 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3409 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2350 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1028 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 783 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

21 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 578 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 384 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 939 Views