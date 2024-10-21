Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) has reported a significant decline in the registration of new vehicles during the second quarter of 2024. Only 15,890 vehicles were registered for the first time, a stark drop from 24,428 registrations in the first quarter.

According to data from the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), registrations for vehicles weighing up to 2,300 kg fell from 18,539 to 12,296, reflecting a decrease of 33.7%. Heavy vehicles weighing between 2,301 kg and 4,600 kg also saw a decline, with registrations dropping from 1,812 to 903, marking a decrease of 33.6%.

ZimStats also highlighted a concerning rise in road traffic fatalities during the same period, with deaths increasing by 9.6%. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that in the first quarter, there were 448 road deaths and 2,625 injuries. However, in the second quarter, fatalities rose to 594, alongside 2,783 reported injuries.

In addition to these figures, ZimStats noted that a total of 55,136 candidates undertook the certificate of competency test during the second quarter, with a pass rate of 50.4%. Notably, all provinces, except Harare (55.9%) and Mashonaland East (59.3%), recorded pass rates below 50%.

On a more positive note, the aviation sector experienced growth, with all airports across the country seeing an increase in the number of flights. Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport recorded 6,717 flights, representing an 18.7% increase from 5,659 flights in the first quarter.

Additionally, the report indicated that there were 54 rail accidents during the same period, raising further concerns about transport safety in the country.

The declining vehicle registrations, alongside the increase in road accidents, point to ongoing challenges within Zimbabwe's transport sector, highlighting the need for improved road safety measures and infrastructure development to protect both drivers and pedestrians.

