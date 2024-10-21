Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An ambitious campaign to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028 has suffered a significant setback, with a key faction of the ruling Zanu-PF party failing to endorse the move in resolutions published ahead of the party's 21st annual conference, which begins today at the ZITF Grounds.

The conference comes amid rising tensions within Zanu-PF, which is grappling with internal factionalism, leadership disputes, and ambitious political aspirations among its members. The proposed term extension, spearheaded by party leaders from the Midlands and Masvingo provinces under the ED2030 slogan, has created divisions not only within the party ranks but also among the general populace.

Despite Mnangagwa's repeated assertions that he would not seek an extension as a "constitutionalist," the push for a term extension continues among his supporters. However, constitutional provisions state that an office bearer cannot benefit from amendments made to the Constitution, presenting further challenges to the proposal.

In a statement, the Zanu-PF UK District Executive Council expressed its support for Mnangagwa's commitment to upholding the Constitution, highlighting that he had sworn an oath to respect its tenets. "We steadfastly support the President's call of respecting the Constitution of the country," the council stated, emphasizing that any actions contrary to the President's stance would be disrespectful.

District chairperson Xavier Zavare echoed these sentiments, stressing that Zanu-PF is a democratic institution that allows members to voice their opinions at the conference. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the President's words and the need for the party to unite behind its leadership.

The council also proposed the establishment of a dedicated Diaspora Affairs ministry to better leverage the potential of Zimbabweans living abroad. They pointed out that other African nations, such as Senegal and Kenya, have successfully implemented similar ministries to enhance diaspora engagement, benefiting their economies.

In addition, the Zanu-PF UK District called for urgent reforms in public health, advocating for increased investment in healthcare facilities to ensure accessible medical services for all citizens. The resolutions also urged the banking sector to address exploitative practices that hinder economic stability.

As the conference unfolds, party sources have dismissed factional struggles as minor, asserting that Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, will maintain control over the party. They expressed confidence that while some delegates may attempt to promote the controversial term extension agenda, it remains premature to determine the party's future direction.

Political analyst Ruben Mbofana predicts a tense atmosphere at the conference, noting reports that the women's league is pushing for a constitutional amendment to mandate that one of the vice-presidents be a woman. This move is seen as an effort to replace Chiwenga with Mabel Chinomona, further complicating the internal power dynamics within Zanu-PF.

"The upcoming conference is expected to be a battleground for the ED2030 faction's proposal to amend the Constitution and eliminate presidential term limits," Mbofana stated. However, he cautioned that pushback from Chiwenga loyalists is anticipated, which could exacerbate existing divisions within the party.

As the conference commences, all eyes will be on Zanu-PF as it navigates these contentious issues that could shape the political landscape in Zimbabwe in the years to come.


Source - newsday

Must Read

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

32 mins ago | 18 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

44 mins ago | 53 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

58 mins ago | 71 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

13 hrs ago | 340 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

13 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

13 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

20 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

21 hrs ago | 972 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 449 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

23 hrs ago | 613 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

21 Oct 2024 at 11:06hrs | 632 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2467 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3409 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2351 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1028 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 783 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

21 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 578 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 384 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 939 Views