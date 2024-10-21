ED2030 campaign suffers setback

News / National

by Staff reporter

An ambitious campaign to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028 has suffered a significant setback, with a key faction of the ruling Zanu-PF party failing to endorse the move in resolutions published ahead of the party's 21st annual conference, which begins today at the ZITF Grounds.The conference comes amid rising tensions within Zanu-PF, which is grappling with internal factionalism, leadership disputes, and ambitious political aspirations among its members. The proposed term extension, spearheaded by party leaders from the Midlands and Masvingo provinces under the ED2030 slogan, has created divisions not only within the party ranks but also among the general populace.Despite Mnangagwa's repeated assertions that he would not seek an extension as a "constitutionalist," the push for a term extension continues among his supporters. However, constitutional provisions state that an office bearer cannot benefit from amendments made to the Constitution, presenting further challenges to the proposal.In a statement, the Zanu-PF UK District Executive Council expressed its support for Mnangagwa's commitment to upholding the Constitution, highlighting that he had sworn an oath to respect its tenets. "We steadfastly support the President's call of respecting the Constitution of the country," the council stated, emphasizing that any actions contrary to the President's stance would be disrespectful.District chairperson Xavier Zavare echoed these sentiments, stressing that Zanu-PF is a democratic institution that allows members to voice their opinions at the conference. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the President's words and the need for the party to unite behind its leadership.The council also proposed the establishment of a dedicated Diaspora Affairs ministry to better leverage the potential of Zimbabweans living abroad. They pointed out that other African nations, such as Senegal and Kenya, have successfully implemented similar ministries to enhance diaspora engagement, benefiting their economies.In addition, the Zanu-PF UK District called for urgent reforms in public health, advocating for increased investment in healthcare facilities to ensure accessible medical services for all citizens. The resolutions also urged the banking sector to address exploitative practices that hinder economic stability.As the conference unfolds, party sources have dismissed factional struggles as minor, asserting that Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, will maintain control over the party. They expressed confidence that while some delegates may attempt to promote the controversial term extension agenda, it remains premature to determine the party's future direction.Political analyst Ruben Mbofana predicts a tense atmosphere at the conference, noting reports that the women's league is pushing for a constitutional amendment to mandate that one of the vice-presidents be a woman. This move is seen as an effort to replace Chiwenga with Mabel Chinomona, further complicating the internal power dynamics within Zanu-PF."The upcoming conference is expected to be a battleground for the ED2030 faction's proposal to amend the Constitution and eliminate presidential term limits," Mbofana stated. However, he cautioned that pushback from Chiwenga loyalists is anticipated, which could exacerbate existing divisions within the party.As the conference commences, all eyes will be on Zanu-PF as it navigates these contentious issues that could shape the political landscape in Zimbabwe in the years to come.