Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party is under pressure as it faces claims from its employees for over US$1.2 million in accumulated salary arrears spanning a two-year period. The employees, who held various roles in the party's technical department before its split, were promised payments linked to political party funding disbursements.

According to sources, the employees, which include security personnel, communications officers, and campaign organizers, were primarily engaged between 2022 and 2023. While they received allowances for their duties, the promised salary payments have not materialized, leaving many in financial distress.

The CCC fractured into three factions following the departure of party leader Nelson Chamisa in January this year. The factions, led by Jameson Timba, Welshman Ncube, and interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, are currently embroiled in disputes over control of the political party funding allocation.

Recent announcements in the Government Gazette indicate that the faction associated with Tshabangu will receive ZiG22,116,500 as part of the ZiG70 million allocated to political parties that participated in the August 2023 harmonized elections. However, disgruntled employees expressed frustration that none of the faction leaders have taken decisive action to address their salary concerns.

Documents reviewed by NewsDay reveal that individual employees are owed between US$10,000 and US$50,000 over the 24-month period. One employee stated, "We have approached the leaders of all three factions, and we have not received a favorable response from any. While there is a battle over control of the funds, the leaders do not seem concerned about paying our salaries. What we want is a clear plan on how we will be paid."

Faced with the prospect of legal action, employees emphasized their loyalty to the CCC as a whole, rather than any specific faction. "We worked for the CCC, and our efforts helped secure the election of Members of Parliament and councillors in 2023," another employee remarked. "If there is no resolution, we are prepared to take this to court."

Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson for the Timba-led faction, confirmed the existence of salary arrears, attributing the delays to funding being diverted to impostors. He stated, "We implore those with the money to prioritize the workers in this situation."

Tshabangu's personal assistant, Nqobizitha Mlilo, acknowledged the issue and mentioned that Senator Tshabangu is aware of the situation. "He has requested the contracts of the employees and intends to meet with them to resolve this issue amicably," Mlilo said.

Welshman Ncube's spokesperson, Willias Madzimure, stated he was unaware of the specifics but recognized the presence of employees within the party. He emphasized the need for the secretary-general's office to authenticate employment records.

Efforts to contact CCC secretary-general Chalton Hwende for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone was unreachable.

As the CCC navigates these financial challenges, the pressure mounts on party leadership to find a resolution for their employees and restore morale among the party ranks.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

13 mins ago | 3 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

12 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

13 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3940 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

20 hrs ago | 961 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 445 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

23 hrs ago | 612 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

24 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2421 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3408 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2349 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 781 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

21 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 577 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 383 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 934 Views