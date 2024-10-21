CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

News / National

by Staff reporter

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party is under pressure as it faces claims from its employees for over US$1.2 million in accumulated salary arrears spanning a two-year period. The employees, who held various roles in the party's technical department before its split, were promised payments linked to political party funding disbursements.According to sources, the employees, which include security personnel, communications officers, and campaign organizers, were primarily engaged between 2022 and 2023. While they received allowances for their duties, the promised salary payments have not materialized, leaving many in financial distress.The CCC fractured into three factions following the departure of party leader Nelson Chamisa in January this year. The factions, led by Jameson Timba, Welshman Ncube, and interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, are currently embroiled in disputes over control of the political party funding allocation.Recent announcements in the Government Gazette indicate that the faction associated with Tshabangu will receive ZiG22,116,500 as part of the ZiG70 million allocated to political parties that participated in the August 2023 harmonized elections. However, disgruntled employees expressed frustration that none of the faction leaders have taken decisive action to address their salary concerns.Documents reviewed by NewsDay reveal that individual employees are owed between US$10,000 and US$50,000 over the 24-month period. One employee stated, "We have approached the leaders of all three factions, and we have not received a favorable response from any. While there is a battle over control of the funds, the leaders do not seem concerned about paying our salaries. What we want is a clear plan on how we will be paid."Faced with the prospect of legal action, employees emphasized their loyalty to the CCC as a whole, rather than any specific faction. "We worked for the CCC, and our efforts helped secure the election of Members of Parliament and councillors in 2023," another employee remarked. "If there is no resolution, we are prepared to take this to court."Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson for the Timba-led faction, confirmed the existence of salary arrears, attributing the delays to funding being diverted to impostors. He stated, "We implore those with the money to prioritize the workers in this situation."Tshabangu's personal assistant, Nqobizitha Mlilo, acknowledged the issue and mentioned that Senator Tshabangu is aware of the situation. "He has requested the contracts of the employees and intends to meet with them to resolve this issue amicably," Mlilo said.Welshman Ncube's spokesperson, Willias Madzimure, stated he was unaware of the specifics but recognized the presence of employees within the party. He emphasized the need for the secretary-general's office to authenticate employment records.Efforts to contact CCC secretary-general Chalton Hwende for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone was unreachable.As the CCC navigates these financial challenges, the pressure mounts on party leadership to find a resolution for their employees and restore morale among the party ranks.