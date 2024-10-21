Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party has reached out to Canada for assistance in its efforts to end its pariah status and rejoin the Commonwealth, a move that dates back to Zimbabwe's withdrawal from the group in 2003 during Robert Mugabe's presidency amidst violent land seizures from white farmers.

Since taking over from Mugabe in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed a desire to restore Zimbabwe's membership in the Commonwealth, which comprises former British colonies. However, to rejoin, Zimbabwe must demonstrate adherence to the Commonwealth Charter's fundamental values, which include democracy, rule of law, and the protection of human rights, particularly freedom of expression.

The membership process entails an assessment by representatives of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, followed by consultations with other member countries. However, allegations regarding the shrinking democratic space and contentious general elections have complicated Zimbabwe's chances of readmission.

After a meeting with Canadian Ambassador Adler Aristilde, Zanu-PF's secretary for information, Christopher Mutsvangwa, expressed optimism about Canada's influential role within the Commonwealth. "We also expressed our desire to rejoin the Commonwealth, and our expectation is that an influential Canada could help push for Zimbabwe's credentials, allowing us to become a part of this club of friends, which historically means a lot to us," Mutsvangwa stated.

Currently, Zimbabwe is undergoing evaluation by the Commonwealth to determine whether it meets the conditions for readmission. In addition to seeking support for its Commonwealth ambitions, Mutsvangwa also appealed for Canadian assistance in addressing the pressing hunger crisis facing the nation.

Zimbabwe is grappling with the impacts of an El Niño-induced drought, leaving over six million people food insecure. The government has launched a US$2 billion appeal to combat hunger and provide relief to affected populations. Mutsvangwa emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the upcoming months are expected to be particularly challenging.

"This is also the year of drought; Canada is a well-developed country. We also raised the prospect of more support for our drought-stricken population, as the next three months are going to demand a lot," he added.

The appeal to Canada underscores Zanu-PF's efforts to garner international support as it navigates both its Commonwealth ambitions and the urgent need to address humanitarian crises at home.

Source - NewZimbabwe

