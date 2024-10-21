Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

by Staff reporter
7 mins ago | Views
The EFF has raised concerns about the R52.8m (US$2,9 million) spent on deporting illegal immigrants between April and August.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, in a recent Q&A session in parliament, said 19,750 undocumented immigrants were sent back to their countries of origin, costing the government R52,817,656 (US$2,995,289.27).

This represents an increase from the 10,808 deportations in 2022/23.

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale raised concerns about the amount, suggesting the funds could have been better used to strengthen border management and prevent unauthorised entries of foreigners.

"The department is spending excessive amounts of money on the deporting of illegal immigrants in just a few months. If we were to look at it over a period of five years, I'm convinced we would've spent a billion or more," Mogale told TimesLIVE.

"That is money that could be used for other things. We have a border management agency which is grossly underfunded. If the border management agency is underfunded, then you'll experience an influx of undocumented people coming into the country."

Mogale argued documenting immigrants would be a more practical approach rather than spending heavily on deportations.

"These people are here already, and now we have to spend millions to get rid of them. The EFF's solution is to document these people because they are already here. In that way we'll be able to identify those who are undesirable, those who may have criminal records, fugitives of justice, and those who ran away from their countries of origin because of criminal activities. We'll be able to keep those kinds of things through that process."

The top five countries of origin for deported individuals in 2022/23 were Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In August, 95 Libyans were deported after being arrested in White River, Mpumalanga.

Source - TimesLive

Must Read

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

13 mins ago | 2 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

25 mins ago | 26 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

12 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

13 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3940 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

20 hrs ago | 960 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 445 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

23 hrs ago | 612 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

24 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2421 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3408 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2349 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 781 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

21 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 577 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 383 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 934 Views