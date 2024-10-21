Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

News / National

by Staff reporter

Norton Member of Parliament Richard Tsvangirayi was involved in a car accident on Monday evening while returning from the New Parliament Building. The incident occurred in the Goodhope area, resulting in Tsvangirayi's vehicle overturning along the roadside.Eyewitnesses reported that Tsvangirayi's silver Toyota lost control and veered off the road before flipping onto its side. Several bystanders rushed to assist, and emergency services were quickly notified of the situation.Images from the scene depict the vehicle lying on its side, surrounded by onlookers, some of whom were in football jerseys, as they worked to assist and assess the aftermath of the accident. The car appeared to have sustained significant damage, but there are currently no immediate reports of injuries.Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the accident or the condition of Tsvangirayi. Local officials are expected to release more information as investigations into the incident continue.