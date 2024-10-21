Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
This afternoon, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of the ruling ZANU-PF party, will preside over the Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the party's headquarters in Harare. The meeting marks the beginning of the 21st Annual National People's Conference, a key event in ZANU-PF's calendar, which is being hosted in Bulawayo.

The Politburo meeting provides a platform for party leaders to discuss pressing issues affecting Zimbabwe and to strategise for the conference, which this year is themed “Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030.” This theme reflects the government's commitment to economic development, modernisation, and achieving its long-term goals as outlined in Vision 2030.

The Annual National People's Conference will focus on strategies to boost industrial growth, modernise infrastructure, and improve the welfare of Zimbabweans. Emphasis will be placed on leveraging innovation and technology to accelerate the nation's progress.

The conference is set to draw party members, government officials, and various stakeholders, promoting dialogue on key national issues and shaping the party's vision for the future. The outcomes of the Politburo meeting and subsequent discussions are expected to have a lasting impact on Zimbabwe's political and economic tajectory.

Source - the chronicle

