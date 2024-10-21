Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
This Saturday, renowned jazz singer Dudu Manhenga will take the stage at the Diplomatic Charity Bazaar, hosted by the Diplomatic Spouses Association (DSA) at Old Georgians Sports Club in Mt Pleasant, Harare. The event, which promises a lively blend of entertainment, culture, and charity, will unite the diplomatic community with Zimbabwean citizens for a cause-driven celebration.

Manhenga, a Bulawayo-born afrojazz sensation, is known not only for her captivating music but also for her commitment to philanthropy. Having performed for dignitaries around the world, including Pope Benedict XVI, she once again lends her voice to support charitable initiatives.

Proceeds from the event will go towards various projects championed by the DSA, emphasizing the important role that creative artists like Manhenga play in supporting civic causes.

"It's important for artistes to give back to the community. The cause of this event is close to my heart because these are issues I deal with daily. The school we run, 'Almanac,' is our commitment to serving those who need a helping hand," said Manhenga, highlighting her passion for helping the underprivileged.

For over three decades, she has dedicated herself to both her music and her charitable efforts, founding a school registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to support children in need. Manhenga is calling for donations of stationery, clothing, and building materials to continue nurturing the dreams of her students.

The Diplomatic Charity Bazaar will feature performances and cultural displays from 21 embassies, offering a taste of traditional foods and a vibrant international shopping experience. The DSA stall will also host a raffle with exciting prizes, including air travel, hotel stays, and jewellery.

This weekend's event is set to be a highlight in Harare's social calendar, with Manhenga's performance poised to inspire and entertain while reinforcing the power of creativity and compassion in uplifting communities.

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

17 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

7 hrs ago | 1238 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

8 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

8 hrs ago | 382 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

17 hrs ago | 437 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

17 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

18 hrs ago | 372 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

18 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

18 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 4631 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

21 Oct 2024 at 15:28hrs | 1378 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

21 Oct 2024 at 14:42hrs | 1076 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 Oct 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1290 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 Oct 2024 at 14:16hrs | 491 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 Oct 2024 at 14:01hrs | 1250 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

21 Oct 2024 at 12:11hrs | 637 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

21 Oct 2024 at 11:06hrs | 652 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2899 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3515 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2466 Views