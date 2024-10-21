Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

News / National

by Staff reporter

This Saturday, renowned jazz singer Dudu Manhenga will take the stage at the Diplomatic Charity Bazaar, hosted by the Diplomatic Spouses Association (DSA) at Old Georgians Sports Club in Mt Pleasant, Harare. The event, which promises a lively blend of entertainment, culture, and charity, will unite the diplomatic community with Zimbabwean citizens for a cause-driven celebration.Manhenga, a Bulawayo-born afrojazz sensation, is known not only for her captivating music but also for her commitment to philanthropy. Having performed for dignitaries around the world, including Pope Benedict XVI, she once again lends her voice to support charitable initiatives.Proceeds from the event will go towards various projects championed by the DSA, emphasizing the important role that creative artists like Manhenga play in supporting civic causes."It's important for artistes to give back to the community. The cause of this event is close to my heart because these are issues I deal with daily. The school we run, 'Almanac,' is our commitment to serving those who need a helping hand," said Manhenga, highlighting her passion for helping the underprivileged.For over three decades, she has dedicated herself to both her music and her charitable efforts, founding a school registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to support children in need. Manhenga is calling for donations of stationery, clothing, and building materials to continue nurturing the dreams of her students.The Diplomatic Charity Bazaar will feature performances and cultural displays from 21 embassies, offering a taste of traditional foods and a vibrant international shopping experience. The DSA stall will also host a raffle with exciting prizes, including air travel, hotel stays, and jewellery.This weekend's event is set to be a highlight in Harare's social calendar, with Manhenga's performance poised to inspire and entertain while reinforcing the power of creativity and compassion in uplifting communities.