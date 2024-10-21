Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old man from Bulawayo has appeared in court facing 43 counts of theft committed between August 2023 and March 2024, with the stolen property valued at approximately US$1 million.Laga Dube, of Upper Rangemore, stood before Bulawayo Western Commonage magistrate Mr. Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe, who remanded him in custody until October 28 for the continuation of his trial.The state, represented by Mr. Milton Moyo, presented evidence accusing Dube of violating Section 113(1)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23. Dube allegedly broke into 43 different motor vehicles during the specified period, stealing items such as mobile phones, laptops, cash, and vehicle wheels.According to the court, Dube used various methods to gain access to the vehicles, including smashing windows and picking locks. The first theft, committed in August 2023, involved the theft of US$420 worth of goods, with US$400 recovered.From counts two to 30, Dube allegedly stole property valued at US$83,590, though less than half of it has been recovered. For counts 31 to 43, he is accused of targeting 13 vehicles, with a significant value of stolen items yet to be fully accounted for.Dube's theft spree was brought to light in March 2024, when one of the victims reported the break-in, leading to further investigations that resulted in his arrest. The case remains under scrutiny as the trial continues.