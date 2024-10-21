Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a crime that could easily top the list of Zimbabwe's "Dumbest Criminals," three Bulawayo men have been convicted for stealing 2,900 litres of diesel from Econet Wireless base stations and then setting up a stall near the crime scene to sell the stolen fuel.

The trio - Themba Moyo (55) from Njube suburb, Carlton Ndlovu (44), and Tshidzani Mpofu (33) from Gwayi, Plumtree - also robbed two security guards of electronic gadgets and cash during the heist. They were convicted yesterday by the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court on multiple counts of robbery and unlawful dealing in petroleum products.

The stolen goods, which included diesel, two cell phones, a laptop, and a pair of sneakers, were valued at US$7,240. The men are set to be sentenced today.

According to the court, the crimes occurred in May and June 2024, when the men targeted Econet base stations in Rangemore suburb and along the Bulawayo/Nkayi Road. After robbing the base stations, they immediately set up a makeshift stall to sell the diesel in a move that led to their swift capture.

In delivering her verdict, Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs. Dambudzo Malunga highlighted that Mpofu was the first to be arrested, and his confession implicated Moyo and Ndlovu. Evidence recovered from the accused linked them to the thefts.

"The court finds that it is not by coincidence that immediately after the Econet base stations were robbed, the three were found selling diesel the following morning. The court has found that there is credible evidence that the three offenders are guilty of the crimes," said Mrs. Malunga.

The trio's defence lawyer argued that the men were first-time offenders, breadwinners, and had minor children, but their plea for leniency did little to change the seriousness of the case.

Prosecutor Mr. Owen Mugari detailed the events of the crime, explaining that in the early hours of May 27, the trio arrived at the Econet base station in Rangemore suburb in a silver Honda Fit driven by Mpofu. Armed with tools, they overpowered the on-duty security guard, restrained him with cable ties, and stole his mobile phone. They drained 900 litres of diesel from the station and transported it to Emakhandeni suburb, where they sold it to fuel dealers.

Following their arrest, police recovered 1,020 litres of diesel from a fuel dealer's residence, worth US$992.

On the night of June 3, the men targeted another Econet base station along the Bulawayo/Nkayi Road, employing the same tactic of incapacitating the security guard. They stole additional items, including a cell phone, US$150 cash, a laptop, and a pair of sneakers, before draining another 2,000 litres of diesel. Police later recovered the stolen items from Mpofu's home, along with 620 litres of diesel.

The sentencing hearing is expected to conclude today, with the trio facing substantial prison terms for their actions.

Source - the chronicle

