Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

News / National

by Staff reporter

The President and First Secretary of the ruling ZANU PF party, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has reiterated that Zimbabwe's Land Reform Programme remains irreversible and protected. He made these remarks at the 379th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, marking the commencement of the 21st National People's Conference hosted by the Bulawayo Province."Our Land Reform Programme is irreversible and protected," said President Mnangagwa, emphasizing the constitutional safeguards surrounding the program. He pointed to Section 292 of the Constitution, complemented by Sections 289, 293, and 294, which obligate the State to provide security of tenure for all citizens, including war veterans, their children, and dependants.He highlighted that the ZANU PF Government is implementing a Land Tenure Policy aimed at ensuring agricultural land is "bankable, registrable, and transferrable" among Indigenous Zimbabweans. This policy, he noted, would provide certainty and encourage farmers to treat agriculture as a business.Mnangagwa commended farmers and stakeholders for their significant achievements, particularly after a bumper winter harvest, which he described as a major step toward national food security. "Indications of yet another record-breaking winter wheat bumper harvest are a welcome development. Our farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector continue to push the boundaries in increasing production and productivity," he said, adding that the nation is "on the right path to securing and guaranteeing national food security and sovereignty."The President also urged ZANU PF members to ramp up preparations for the upcoming 2024/2025 summer cropping season, emphasizing the importance of food security at both national and household levels. "It is incumbent on the Party to continue energizing and rallying our grassroots members across every village, ward, and district to ramp up the preparations for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season," he said.In addition to agricultural efforts, Mnangagwa called on the party to focus on industrial growth and value addition, particularly in sectors related to Zimbabwe's vast mineral resources. He emphasized the need to "re-calibrate" the country's manufacturing sector, with a focus on local value addition and beneficiation of key minerals, especially those tied to the development of electric vehicles and new energy solutions.Finally, Mnangagwa congratulated Mozambique’s President-Elect, Daniel Chapo, and FRELIMO for their recent electoral victory, expressing ZANU PF’s readiness to strengthen ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. "ZANU PF stands ready to cement the long-existing revolutionary unity between our two Parties and countries," he remarked.The 21st National People's Conference is expected to address key socio-economic issues, including Zimbabwe’s continued efforts toward self-sufficiency and industrial modernization.