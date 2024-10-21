Pupil killed in a freak accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

The small community of Godlwayo Village in Umzingwane District has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of a six-year-old Early Childhood Development (ECD) pupil in a road traffic accident this past Tuesday.What began as a normal school day turned into a heartbreaking incident when young Goodwill Tshalibe, an ECD learner, tragically lost his life after jumping from a reversing vehicle. The incident occurred as Goodwill attempted to retrieve his hat, which had fallen off while the vehicle was in motion."I am devastated, my son was going to school, and he jumped off after his friend's hat was blown off," said Mr. Messiah Tshalibe, the father of the deceased, struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.The driver of the vehicle, Mr. Marcos Siziba, explained that he had been reversing the car when the accident occurred. "I heard them screaming that a hat had been blown off, so I tried to reverse the car. I didn't realize that he had jumped off, only for me to run him over. I am in shock," he said, visibly shaken by the tragic event.This devastating loss has sent shockwaves through the village, leaving many residents grieving alongside the Tshalibe family.In a separate incident on the same day, another pupil was reportedly run over by a vehicle in Habane Township, Esigodini, further deepening the community's sorrow.Authorities are yet to officially confirm the details of both incidents. Investigations are expected to provide more clarity on the tragic accidents that have left two families mourning the loss of their children.