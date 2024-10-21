Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pupil killed in a freak accident

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
The small community of Godlwayo Village in Umzingwane District has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of a six-year-old Early Childhood Development (ECD) pupil in a road traffic accident this past Tuesday.

What began as a normal school day turned into a heartbreaking incident when young Goodwill Tshalibe, an ECD learner, tragically lost his life after jumping from a reversing vehicle. The incident occurred as Goodwill attempted to retrieve his hat, which had fallen off while the vehicle was in motion.

"I am devastated, my son was going to school, and he jumped off after his friend's hat was blown off," said Mr. Messiah Tshalibe, the father of the deceased, struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The driver of the vehicle, Mr. Marcos Siziba, explained that he had been reversing the car when the accident occurred. "I heard them screaming that a hat had been blown off, so I tried to reverse the car. I didn't realize that he had jumped off, only for me to run him over. I am in shock," he said, visibly shaken by the tragic event.

This devastating loss has sent shockwaves through the village, leaving many residents grieving alongside the Tshalibe family.

In a separate incident on the same day, another pupil was reportedly run over by a vehicle in Habane Township, Esigodini, further deepening the community's sorrow.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the details of both incidents. Investigations are expected to provide more clarity on the tragic accidents that have left two families mourning the loss of their children.


Source - zbc

Must Read

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

4 mins ago | 0 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

9 hrs ago | 539 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

9 hrs ago | 569 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

12 hrs ago | 279 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

12 hrs ago | 568 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

12 hrs ago | 340 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

12 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

12 hrs ago | 425 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

12 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

12 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

12 hrs ago | 64 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

12 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

12 hrs ago | 716 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

12 hrs ago | 76 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

12 hrs ago | 49 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

12 hrs ago | 417 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

21 hrs ago | 457 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

21 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

21 hrs ago | 380 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

21 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

21 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

21 Oct 2024 at 16:12hrs | 5224 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

21 Oct 2024 at 15:28hrs | 1398 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

21 Oct 2024 at 14:42hrs | 1109 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 Oct 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1295 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 Oct 2024 at 14:16hrs | 512 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 Oct 2024 at 14:01hrs | 1390 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

21 Oct 2024 at 12:11hrs | 645 Views