Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

by Staff reporter
Midlands State University (MSU) has released an official statement addressing a fire incident that took place at the Diamond Hostel on the Zvishavane Campus on October 19, 2024. While no casualties were reported, the university confirmed that the fire resulted in the loss of personal belongings for resident students.

According to MSU, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, with experts conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.

In response to the disaster, the university has swiftly taken steps to support the affected students. MSU has provided alternative accommodation, meals, and essential provisions to ensure the immediate needs of the displaced students are met. In addition, the university's Counselling Services department is offering ongoing psychosocial support to help students cope with the emotional impact of the event.

"Midlands State University deeply regrets this distressing event," the university's statement read. "We want to reassure all stakeholders that we are implementing all necessary measures to ensure the safety, security, and wellness of our students."

MSU has urged the public to contact their Marketing and Communications Office for any inquiries or concerns regarding the incident. The university also stated that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

This fire has deeply shaken the Zvishavane campus community, and the university is prioritizing efforts to assist the affected students through this difficult time.

Source - The Chronicle

