Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Leading renewable energy provider Grid Africa has entered into a strategic partnership with global technology giant Huawei to implement a 72MW solar power project aimed at supplying electricity to mines across Zimbabwe. The initiative comes as a response to the ongoing power supply challenges that have been identified as a major operational constraint in the mining industry, a vital sector of Zimbabwe's economy.

The mining industry, a key contributor to Zimbabwe's economic output, currently accounts for 70% of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), 80% of exports, 19% of government revenue, 3% of formal employment, and 13.5% of national income, according to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA). However, power shortages continue to limit the sector's growth potential.

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe's State of the Mining Industry and Prospects for 2025 report revealed that the sector is currently consuming approximately 600MW of electricity. By 2025, this demand is expected to increase by 18%, pushing the required power capacity to about 700MW. Additionally, diesel consumption within the sector is forecasted to rise by 12%.

In a statement, Grid Africa, which operates in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, and Kenya, announced the landmark agreement with Huawei, highlighting the critical impact of the project on improving energy efficiency and sustainability in Zimbabwe's mining sector.

"This collaboration marks a significant breakthrough in improving energy efficiency and operational sustainability for Zimbabwe's mining sector, at a critical time when power blackouts have led to a US$500 million revenue loss for mining companies," Grid Africa said. The company added that the partnership will not only ease pressure on Zimbabwe's national grid but will also drive down operational costs for mining companies and ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

Grid Africa's Chief Executive Officer, Norman Moyo, emphasized the transformative potential of the solar energy initiative: "By integrating solar solutions through this landmark collaboration with Huawei, we are poised to bring about a transformative positive impact on the mines in Zimbabwe. This initiative will not only optimise energy usage but also provide a sustainable power source that will enhance the operational efficiency and financial stability of the mining sector."

Huawei's President for Digital Power in Sub-Saharan Africa, Xia Hesheng, echoed the importance of the project: "We are excited to merge our solar expertise with Grid Africa to empower Zimbabwe's mining industry with clean, dependable energy sources. This partnership highlights our dedication to driving sustainable progress, fostering long-term operational sustainability, and reshaping the industrial energy landscape in the region."

The 72MW solar project is expected to provide numerous benefits, including reducing reliance on the national grid, lowering operational costs, and enhancing the overall resilience of mining operations. The project is also anticipated to create between 1,152 and 3,744 jobs, both directly and indirectly, while contributing to foreign currency savings by offsetting electricity imports.

As a global leader in technology, Huawei's involvement in this project underscores the integration of cutting-edge innovations with a strong commitment to sustainability. The Grid Africa-Huawei partnership is expected to set a new benchmark for companies focused on improving operational efficiency and environmental stewardship while driving transformative changes in energy consumption across Zimbabwe's industrial sector.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

43 mins ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

1 hr ago | 87 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

13 hrs ago | 630 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

14 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

14 hrs ago | 823 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

16 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

17 hrs ago | 902 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

17 hrs ago | 367 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

18 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

19 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

19 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

19 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

19 hrs ago | 797 Views

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

22 hrs ago | 601 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

23 hrs ago | 572 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

23 hrs ago | 672 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

22 Oct 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1715 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

22 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 604 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

22 Oct 2024 at 08:56hrs | 551 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

22 Oct 2024 at 08:07hrs | 950 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

22 Oct 2024 at 08:07hrs | 311 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

22 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 634 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

22 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 364 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

22 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1109 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

22 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 791 Views