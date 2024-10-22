Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A processing officer at the Harare Registrar General's Office, Chipo Matovanyika, appeared in court yesterday on charges of assisting four Cameroonian nationals to fraudulently acquire Zimbabwean passports. Matovanyika (42), who resides in Norton, is accused of stealing the passports of Christiana Boyembe Dumba, Emile MuyaMuya, Marvel NgeiTegha, and Yvette KumNnam and conspiring with others to facilitate their illegal issuance under false names.Prosecutor Mercy Masamvi alleged that the passports were issued on September 19, 2022, with fake identities. The documents had been printed twice by Sean Takunda Makuku, who is already on remand for related offenses. The legitimate passports were stored in Matovanyika's office at the Harare Registrar General's Office, as per standard procedure.It is alleged that Makuku communicated with Matovanyika through WhatsApp, sending her the passport batch numbers, names, and national identity numbers of the four Cameroonians. Matovanyika then allegedly stole the passports and handed them over to Tapiwanashe Hove, another member of the syndicate.The four Cameroonians were apprehended by immigration officials at Beitbridge Border Post as they attempted to cross into South Africa. During their arrest, the fraudulent passports were recovered.Detective Sergeant Christopher Tarenyika opposed bail for Matovanyika, citing serious concerns that the case may be connected to human trafficking and potential terrorist activities. Tarenyika argued that Matovanyika poses a flight risk due to the severity of the charges.Additionally, Ms. Masamvi stated that Matovanyika and Hove conspired to destroy key evidence, including the original passports that had been stored in her office. CCTV footage allegedly shows Matovanyika in the act of stealing the passports.The Registrar General's Passport Office, represented by Mr. Francis Mhangwa, is listed as the complainant in the case.Matovanyika's bail ruling is scheduled for Friday, before Harare Regional Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.