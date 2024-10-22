Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

News / National

by Staff reporter

807 permits issued for maize importsThe Zimbabwean government has issued 807 import permits to 420 private companies to bring in 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year, as part of its drought mitigation efforts to ensure food security. The planned imports are four times the estimated grain deficit, a move aimed at stabilizing prices and curbing potential arbitrage opportunities in the market.To date, private companies, responsible for importing all urban and stockfeed requirements until March 2024, have already brought in 812,165 tonnes of grain. The bulk of Zimbabwe's maize imports are sourced from South Africa, Zambia, and Mozambique.Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in enhancing food security."The private sector is doing well in complementing the Government's efforts to avert hunger and food insecurity. We have allowed the private sector to import as much as they can up to date. The idea is to avoid shortages and ensure affordable prices of mealie meal on the market," Jiri said.The importation of maize by private companies is seen as a critical component of efforts to mitigate the impact of the El Niño-induced drought that has threatened agricultural output this season.Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe national chairperson, Dr. Tafadzwa Musarara, reiterated the industry's commitment to supporting the government's efforts to eliminate hunger. "We are ready to continue supporting the Government to end hunger among the citizens," he said.The government has outlined four key strategies to tackle the food insecurity challenge, including a winter wheat drought response plan, contracting farmers to grow maize, sorghum, and other crops, importing maize and mealie meal, and promoting summer cereal production.These efforts are part of a broader national strategy to ensure that Zimbabwe remains food-secure despite the adverse effects of drought.