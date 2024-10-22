Latest News Editor's Choice


Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

Zimbabwe's aviation sector recorded substantial growth in the second quarter of 2024, with all airports in the country reporting increased flight activity compared to the first quarter, according to statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

The sector's growth underscores the importance of easy air access in promoting tourism and investment, both of which are crucial drivers of sustainable economic growth. Tourism, one of Zimbabwe's four main economic sectors, generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually and provides significant employment opportunities.

Leading the surge in flight activity was Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, which handled 6,717 flights in the second quarter—a notable 18.7% increase from the 5,659 flights recorded in the first quarter. This rise in flights also contributed to a boost in passenger traffic, with 534,720 visitors passing through the country's airports during the period, representing a 9.3% increase compared to the first quarter.

"The total number of air passengers recorded in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 9.3 percent to 534,720 when compared to the first quarter. This growth is largely driven by the rise in both international and domestic flights," ZimStat reported.

The tourism industry in Zimbabwe is enjoying a remarkable resurgence, with international arrivals increasing by 27% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbra Rwodzi highlighted this growth during World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27, 2024, revealing that the country welcomed 751,483 visitors in the first six months of the year, up from 592,567 in the previous year.

ZimStat also noted a steady rise in international flights, which climbed from 2,632 in April to 2,827 in June, reinforcing Zimbabwe's growing status as a regional hub for both business and leisure travel. However, domestic flights saw a slight decline from 2,857 in May to 2,669 in June, attributed to seasonal fluctuations in demand.

The aviation sector's growth follows significant government investments in upgrading airport infrastructure across the country. The US$153 million rehabilitation of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was part of a broader effort to modernize Zimbabwe's aviation facilities, with similar upgrades completed at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls International Airport.

These infrastructure improvements have attracted new airlines to Zimbabwe. Uganda Airlines, for example, recently began operating four weekly flights between Entebbe and Harare. Other airlines such as South African Airways, LAM, Kenya Airways, British Airways, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, RwandAir, and Air Tanzania have also expanded their services to Zimbabwe, enhancing the country's international connectivity.

"The increasing number of flights and passengers demonstrates the growing importance of air travel to Zimbabwe's economic development, particularly in sectors such as tourism and business," ZimStat said.

With ongoing government investment and strategic expansions by major airlines, Zimbabwe's aviation industry is set for continued growth, further solidifying its role as a key player in regional air travel.


Source - The Herald

