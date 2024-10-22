NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of Zimbabwe successfully cleared 69,708 out of 101,112 cases between January and September 2024, marking a significant achievement in the country's judicial system. This was revealed by Prosecutor-General, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, in a speech delivered on her behalf by Deputy Prosecutor-General, Mr. Rex Shana, during the NPA's 2024 Strategic Plan Review workshop held in Kariba.Justice Matanda-Moyo noted that the NPA recorded a high clearance rate in its caseload across all three quarters of the year."From January to March 2024, the NPA handled 35,690 cases, completing 26,391 of them, representing a 73.94 percent clearance rate. During the second quarter, from April to June, we handled 32,006 cases and completed 21,028, achieving a clearance rate of 65.7 percent. In the third quarter, from July to September, 33,416 cases were handled, with 21,889 completed, representing a clearance rate of 65.5 percent," she stated.In total, the NPA managed a clearance rate of 68.54 percent across all cases handled, with 31,804 cases still pending.Justice Matanda-Moyo praised the collective efforts of judicial stakeholders, including the Judiciary, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), for their role in clearing a backlog of murder cases in the Midlands province. The Midlands Special High Court Circuit, which ran for three weeks, cleared 137 out of 150 outstanding cases, achieving a 91 percent clearance rate and a 98 percent conviction rate."This circuit demonstrated the effectiveness of collaboration in ensuring justice is delivered swiftly. It has significantly reduced the backlog of murder cases in Midlands," she added.Asset Forfeiture Unit Recovers MillionsIn addition to clearing cases, the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit made substantial progress in recovering proceeds from criminal activities. By the third quarter of 2024, the unit had recovered US$32 million in illicit proceeds and instrumentalities of crime, and preservation orders secured an additional US$21 million worth of assets.Justice Matanda-Moyo commended the Asset Forfeiture Unit's efforts, stating that the recovery of these assets is crucial in the fight against crime and corruption.International Cooperation and Mutual Legal AssistanceRegarding international cooperation, the Prosecutor-General highlighted the NPA's engagement with global partners. Zimbabwe received 41 requests for Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from other countries, with 36 successfully executed. Simultaneously, Zimbabwe made 38 requests for international cooperation, with half of these still pending.This progress in both case clearance and asset recovery reflects the NPA's commitment to delivering justice and upholding the rule of law in Zimbabwe. With the collaboration of various institutions and the implementation of robust recovery mechanisms, the NPA continues to strengthen the nation's judicial and legal processes.