Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

Matebeleland South Province has seen an 18 percent decrease in crime levels from January to September this year compared to the same period last year, according to recent police statistics. A total of 6,039 cases were reported in 2024, down from 7,353 cases during the same timeframe in 2023.The findings were presented by Superintendent Rosemary Dube, representing provincial police commander Commissioner Steven Zingizi, at the Matebeleland South Traditional Leaders' Day held at Chief Masuku's homestead in Gwanda. Despite the overall decline in crime, Commissioner Zingizi expressed concerns regarding specific offenses, particularly robbery and rape.Notably, the province experienced a nine percent increase in robbery cases involving weapons and a 12 percent rise in plain robbery incidents. Furthermore, the statistics revealed a troubling trend in sexual offenses, with 201 reported cases of rape involving juveniles in 2024 compared to 196 in the previous year. Rape cases involving adults also rose, with 121 incidents recorded this year compared to 112 in 2023.Murder cases also remain a significant concern, with 96 reported this year, slightly down from 98 in 2023. Commissioner Zingizi highlighted the importance of traditional leaders in combating these issues, stating, "While we managed to record an 18 percent drop in overall crimes, our figures remain high and this is concerning. We need your input as traditional leaders in fighting crime, especially as rape cases continue to rise for both adults and children."During the meeting, a specific case was cited in which a 39-year-old man from Plumtree was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 26-year-old woman he had been drinking with at Dingumuzi Bar on April 6, 2024. Such incidents underline the urgent need for community involvement in addressing crime.Commissioner Zingizi further identified illegal mining, particularly riverbed mining, as a significant policing challenge in the province. He noted that many crimes are reported in mining areas and that perpetrators often remain unaccounted for due to their transient nature.To enhance community safety, Zingizi urged traditional leaders to encourage local businesses and residents to register their workers and conduct thorough vetting. "This will help us make follow-ups on suspects," he added, emphasizing the need for collaboration in crime prevention efforts.Overall, while the reduction in crime levels is a positive development for Matebeleland South Province, the rising incidents of specific offenses highlight the ongoing challenges that law enforcement and community leaders must address together.