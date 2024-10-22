Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 35-year-old woman from Barham Green, Bulawayo, appeared in court yesterday facing charges of stealing US$24,000 from a steel manufacturing company where she worked. The accused, Nothando Banana, allegedly committed the crime during an armed robbery on October 15, the same day a group of robbers, armed with pistols and a garden pick, stole US$32,500 in a separate violent incident.

Banana, charged with theft of trust funds, reportedly attempted to deflect blame for the theft onto the robbers. She appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs. Benhilda Chiundura, with Mr. Jethro Mada representing the State. Banana was released on US$100 bail and is scheduled to return to court on November 1.

According to Mr. Mada, Banana exploited the chaos of the robbery to pilfer US$24,400 from a safe she was responsible for. The safe contained cash from sales, which she was supposed to deposit for her employers.

Details of the robbery were disclosed in court, revealing that the armed gang confronted security guards and night shift workers, forcing them to lie down while binding their hands and legs with shoelaces. The criminals then ascended to an office where they used a grinder to break into two safes, ultimately stealing from only one.

"The gang proceeded to an office upstairs where they used a grinder to cut open two safes. They only stole from one safe and left the one Banana was entrusted with depositing money from salespersons before handing it to the company authorities," Mr. Mada stated.

Following the incident, company officials conducted an inventory check, discovering that the safe Banana managed, which originally contained US$27,000, had been tampered with. Upon unlocking it with the keys provided by Banana, they found only US$2,600 remaining. During questioning, she admitted to using the stolen funds.

Banana's arrest followed an extravagant spending spree in Bulawayo, raising suspicions about her sudden influx of cash. The public has been closely following the case, particularly as it unfolds in the wake of a recent high-profile heist, where robbers armed with AK-47s seized approximately US$4 million from an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo while cash was being loaded into a transit van.

Additionally, another recent incident saw US$20,000 stolen from a Fawcett security cash-in-transit van after guards offered a lift to two strangers.

Recent crime statistics reveal an alarming 11 percent increase in robbery incidents across the country, prompting urgent calls for law enforcement to devise and implement effective strategies to combat crime.

At the ZRP Senior Officers' Conference held in Harare last week, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe expressed concern over the rising crime rates, stating, "It is disheartening that the police have failed to meet set targets, and the increase in crime leaves citizens apprehensive."

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

14 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

14 hrs ago | 405 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

16 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

17 hrs ago | 909 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

18 hrs ago | 371 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

18 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

19 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

19 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

23 hrs ago | 604 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

23 hrs ago | 575 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

23 hrs ago | 675 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

22 Oct 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1717 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

22 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 604 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

22 Oct 2024 at 08:56hrs | 556 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

22 Oct 2024 at 08:07hrs | 957 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

22 Oct 2024 at 08:07hrs | 314 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

22 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 639 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

22 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 364 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

22 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

22 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 795 Views