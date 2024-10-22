Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A dark cloud has fallen over the Matebeleland region following the death of Chief Marupi, born Oaheng Nare, who passed away on Sunday in Harare after a short illness. The 28-year-old traditional leader's untimely demise has left the community in shock, especially coming just days after armed robbers raided his homestead, stealing his newly allocated Isuzu double-cab official vehicle, R2,700, and two mobile phones.

Chief Marupi was installed in 2012, succeeding his father, Lawrence, who had died four years prior. His sudden passing marks a significant loss not only for Matabeleland South but for the nation as a whole. Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Evelyn Ndlovu, expressed her sorrow, highlighting that the province has lost a young leader still in the process of learning from his elders.

"We have lost a young leader, not only in this province, but to the nation at large. Chiefs are under the Ministry of Local Government, so it is a loss to the government as well," said Minister Ndlovu. "We are not sure of the cause of his death; we will wait for the post-mortem results. His death comes a few weeks after we lost Chief Kandana as well."

Chief Kandana of Bulilima district passed away last month at the age of 72 due to a short illness, compounding the sense of loss felt within the community.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo, president of the Chiefs' Council, also mourned the loss of Chief Marupi, expressing disbelief over the premature death of such a young leader. "It is sad. He was still young. We do not expect the young to die at such a young age. We do not know if his death is related to that unfortunate incident which he met," he said.

Gwanda resident Siduduzile Masilela echoed the community's sentiments, expressing shock at the unexpected passing. "It is so sad that we have lost such a young and vibrant traditional leader. We did not hear about his illness," he remarked.

Chief Mathema voiced his sorrow, stating, "I cannot say anything for now. It's painful." Meanwhile, Victor Vodloza Sibanda, chairperson of the Gwanda Anti-Stock Theft Association (GASTA), who is also a subject of Chief Marupi, lamented the loss, stressing that the community had looked to him for guidance in development and crime prevention initiatives.

"We are saddened by our chief's death and we send our condolences to the family and the community. We were looking up to him for many things that would develop our community and prevent crime," Sibanda said. "The GASTA is shocked by this untimely death. Chief Marupi had started the work of gathering his people to form structures of GASTA in all villages to fight crime, particularly stock theft and violence."

In light of the recent robbery at his homestead, police have launched investigations into the incident involving armed gunmen. Chief Marupi had recently received his official vehicle from the government during a ceremony officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, further highlighting the gravity of the loss felt by the community.

As tributes continue to pour in, Chief Marupi's legacy as a young leader committed to the development of his community will not be forgotten. The Matabeleland region stands united in mourning the loss of a promising traditional leader.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

1 hr ago | 81 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

14 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

14 hrs ago | 405 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

16 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

17 hrs ago | 910 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

18 hrs ago | 371 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

18 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

19 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

19 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

23 hrs ago | 604 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

23 hrs ago | 575 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

23 hrs ago | 675 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

22 Oct 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1717 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

22 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 604 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

22 Oct 2024 at 08:56hrs | 556 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

22 Oct 2024 at 08:07hrs | 958 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

22 Oct 2024 at 08:07hrs | 314 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

22 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 639 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

22 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 364 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

22 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

22 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 795 Views