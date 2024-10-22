Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

A security guard at Mbare Musika marketplace, Action Chakauya, aged 35, has been denied bail following allegations of negligence that led to a significant fire, causing extensive property damage. Chakauya appeared before Mbare Magistrate Artwell Sanyatwa yesterday and was remanded in custody until November 11.The State alleges that on October 8, Chakauya set a fire at one of the main entrances to the Mbare Musika retail market, reportedly to keep himself warm. The blaze quickly escalated, engulfing the marketplace and resulting in an estimated US$5 million worth of property damage.Other security guards on duty at the time reportedly witnessed Chakauya starting the fire. Janet Mlambo represented the State during the proceedings, outlining the severity of the incident and the potential threat posed by the guard's actions.As investigations continue, the case has raised concerns regarding safety protocols and the responsibilities of security personnel in public marketplaces.