Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended his congratulations to Daniel Chapo, the presidential candidate for the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo), amidst ongoing unrest in Mozambique following disputed preliminary election results. The final results of the presidential, legislative, and provincial elections are expected to be announced by Friday.

Preliminary results indicate a contentious victory for Chapo and the ruling Frelimo party, but the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has raised concerns, citing irregularities during the vote counting process and unauthorized changes to results at polling stations and district levels.

The leader of the main opposition party, Venâncio Mondlane, has rejected the preliminary results, alleging fraud and calling for protests. In response, police have reportedly used violence against demonstrators protesting the alleged electoral malpractices.

During a Zanu-PF politburo meeting, Mnangagwa praised Frelimo for its electoral performance, stating, "Comrades, I congratulate our sister revolutionary party, Frelimo and the President-Elect, His Excellency, Daniel Chapo, as well as the people of Mozambique on their resounding victory during the recently held elections." He emphasized Zanu-PF's readiness to strengthen the longstanding revolutionary ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Reports suggest that a considerable number of Zimbabweans participated in the recent elections in favor of Frelimo. Meanwhile, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), of which Mnangagwa recently became chair, has faced criticism for only observing a small fraction (1%) of the country's polling stations.

Amidst these developments, Mnangagwa has called for constitutionalism within his own party, Zanu-PF, as factionalism arises over proposed constitutional amendments aimed at extending his term beyond its current end date in 2028. He reiterated the importance of core party values such as discipline, unity, and loyalty, urging party members to remain committed to the party's objectives.

At the annual Zanu-PF conference that kicked off in Bulawayo, Mnangagwa reaffirmed the government's commitment to land reform, declaring it irreversible. He highlighted the need for a land tenure policy that would ensure security of tenure for all citizens, including war veterans and their dependents, aiming to make agricultural land bankable and transferable among indigenous Zimbabweans. This initiative is intended to facilitate business-oriented farming activities.

