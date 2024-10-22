Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has raised alarms over a passport scandal involving four Cameroonian nationals who were fraudulently issued travel documents, claiming that the incident poses significant risks related to terrorism and human trafficking. So far, at least 20 suspects linked to the Registrar-General's Office have been arrested in connection with the case.During a bail hearing for one of the suspects, Chipo Matovanyika, investigating officer Christopher Tarenyika testified before Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje that the offense was grave and warranted serious consideration. Matovanyika, 42, works as a processing officer at the Registrar-General's Office within the Ministry of Home Affairs.State prosecutor Mercy Masamvi detailed the events surrounding the issuance of the fraudulent passports. According to Masamvi, four Cameroonians - Christiana Boyembe Dumba, Emile MuyaMuya, Marvel NgeiTegha, and Yvette KumNnam - were issued Zimbabwean passports in September 2024. The passports were allegedly provided to them at the intersection of Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Sixth Street in Harare by an individual named Tapiwanashe Hove and his two accomplices.The Cameroonian nationals managed to travel to the Beitbridge Border Post en route to South Africa but were intercepted by vigilant immigration officials.On September 20, Hove purportedly colluded with Matovanyika to destroy evidence at the Registrar-General's Office. Hove allegedly sent WhatsApp messages containing the passport numbers of the Cameroonians to Matovanyika, instructing her to remove the documents and hand them over. Matovanyika was reportedly captured on CCTV engaging in the theft of the passports.The unfolding scandal has raised serious concerns about the integrity of Zimbabwe's passport issuance system and the potential for exploitation by criminal networks. The State has vowed to take swift action against those involved to safeguard national security and prevent further occurrences of such fraudulent activities.