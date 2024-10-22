SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

News / National

by Staff reporter

The South African government has sought to reassure holders of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) regarding the newly implemented points-based system for critical skills and general work visas, addressing fears that the changes were designed to exclude them from the immigration process.Concerns had been raised among ZEP holders that the points-based system could bar them from obtaining mainstream visas, thus undermining the unique status of their permits and similar programs such as the Lesotho Special Dispensation. Gabriel Shumba, legal director at Global Immigration and Legal Consultancy, confirmed that ZEP holders were anxious about potentially losing their status."The fear that was evident from ZEP holders was that the point system would exclude most of them and bar them from obtaining mainstream visas, thus undermining the special aspect of the ZEP and the Lesotho Special Dispensation," Shumba stated.However, the South African Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber issued a ministerial immigration directive on Friday to quell these concerns. He emphasized that the Immigration Act mandates the Department of Home Affairs to foster an environment conducive to economic growth by facilitating the employment of necessary foreign labor and allowing entry for exceptionally skilled individuals.Schreiber clarified that any critical skills or general work visas issued before the directive's signature would remain valid under their existing terms. Additionally, he noted that applications for visa extensions, renewals, or changes in conditions submitted after the notice on the points-based system would be evaluated according to the new criteria."The partial waiver of the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) evaluation certificate is applicable only to critical skills work visas and general work visa applications submitted after the directive was signed," he said.Importantly, Schreiber reassured ZEP holders that the points-based system would not apply to them if they had applied for or were in the process of applying for mainstream critical skills or general work visas. These applications would continue to be processed based on the special dispensation's terms.Currently, there are approximately 176,000 ZEP holders who have established lives in South Africa, making the government's assurances crucial for their ongoing residency and employment stability.