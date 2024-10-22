Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has sparked controversy by asserting that removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power is not a simple task, claiming that he is "God-anointed." Garwe's remarks were made during a Zanu-PF indoctrination program held in Harare, which saw the attendance of over 1,300 councillors from across the country, organized by the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.In his closing statements on Monday, Garwe emphasized the party's Vision 2030 agenda, which he attributed to divine inspiration. "We have the duty to build the country. You hear about Vision 2030. It's not the brainchild of the President; he does it through divine visions. He sees visions from the one who anointed him, and it's God," he said.Garwe further insisted that leaders are divinely chosen and that the people should support those selected by God. "That is why after elections, no matter how much you want to fight to remove the anointed one, he will still stand," he stated, reinforcing the notion that Mnangagwa's presidency is divinely sanctioned.Mnangagwa's current term is set to end in 2028, yet there are rumblings within the party regarding amending the Constitution to extend his presidency. Supporters of the ED2030 agenda have begun employing similar tactics as those used by loyalists of the late former President Robert Mugabe, with public displays of support for Mnangagwa's leadership.Garwe's rhetoric echoed sentiments previously expressed by Mugabe's loyalists, who often elevated their leader to near-mythical status. Former Information Minister Webster Shamu had once likened Mugabe to a popular milk brand, Cremora, while late Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo had described him as an unparalleled liberator.Garwe also encouraged councillors from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to support Mnangagwa and the ruling party's initiatives, stating, "Go and tell others there that Zimbabwe is our country. Our colleagues from the opposition, thank you, keep it up. Go and spread the word."He promised a review of allowances and benefits for councillors, emphasizing the need for unity among Zimbabweans, irrespective of political affiliation. "We are just messengers. The President encourages us to tell the people not to fight each other or mock each other. We are all Munhumutapa's descendants," he asserted.The indoctrination program also revisited historical events, with Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology principal director Ishmael Mada discussing the circumstances surrounding Mugabe's resignation in November 2017. He characterized Mugabe as a "cunning leader" who hesitated to formally resign, underscoring the complexities of the political landscape in Zimbabwe.Garwe's remarks and the ongoing internal tensions within Zanu-PF highlight the party's struggle to maintain unity and loyalty in the face of growing dissent and calls for leadership changes.