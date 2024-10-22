Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

News / National

by Staff reporter

3 lions beheaded in ZimbabweNewZimbabweThe Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has launched an investigation into a disturbing case of poaching after the bodies of three lions were discovered beheaded in Hwange National Park. The grisly findings included the severed heads and feet of the lions, prompting urgent action from wildlife authorities.ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo reported that the poaching incident involved the use of a heavy calibre rifle, indicating a sophisticated approach by the suspects. "We are investigating a suspected case of lions poaching in Hwange. The suspects used a heavy calibre rifle before they chopped the heads and feet of the lions," he stated.Zimbabwe has been battling poaching for years, and while ZimParks asserts that the situation has improved, the recent incident highlights ongoing challenges in wildlife conservation. The Authority has allocated a substantial anti-poaching budget of US$5 million, which has reportedly yielded success, particularly in the Hwange-Matetsi block, a region known for its rich wildlife.Despite these efforts, poaching remains a significant issue. Reports indicate that Zimbabwe has suffered losses estimated at nearly US$8 million since 2019, with over 420 Big Five animals—including elephants, rhinoceros, lions, and buffalo—killed by poachers. According to ZimParks' latest statistics, a total of 422 animals valued at approximately US$7,786,000 have been lost over the past five years.The investigation into the beheaded lions is part of ZimParks' broader commitment to combat poaching and protect Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage. As authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible, the case underscores the persistent threat posed by poaching to the nation's wildlife populations.