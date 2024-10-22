'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended a premature congratulatory message to Mozambique's ruling party, FRELIMO, following disputed election results that have intensified political tensions in the country. The elections have sparked protests, with independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane alleging vote rigging and accusing FRELIMO of being responsible for the murder of his lawyer, Elvino Dias.During a Politburo meeting on Tuesday, held in advance of the Zanu-PF National People's Conference in Bulawayo, Mnangagwa, who currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC), expressed his support for FRELIMO and its presidential candidate, Daniel Francisco Chapo. "I wish to congratulate our sister revolutionary party, FRELIMO, and its president-elect, His Excellency, Daniel Chapo, on the resounding victory during the recently held elections. Congratulations FRELIMO," Mnangagwa stated, emphasizing Zanu-PF's commitment to strengthening the revolutionary ties between the two nations.Despite the congratulatory message, the SADC has yet to formally respond to the electoral situation in Mozambique, leading to questions about the regional bloc's stance. Protests have erupted in Maputo, where Mondlane, flanked by journalists, faced police aggression as they attempted to hold a street press conference. The atmosphere has become increasingly charged following the October 9 elections, during which allegations of electoral manipulation have surfaced.European Union election observers reported irregularities in the vote counting process, noting "unjustified alterations" of results at various polling stations. Mondlane has claimed that these manipulations favored his rival, Chapo. He also pointed fingers at the military for the assassination of his lawyer, who was shot multiple times while preparing a case against the election results. "This was a crime committed by the defense and security forces. There's no doubt about it. The special forces killed Elvino," Mondlane declared, adding, "There is a price on my head."The killings of Dias and another political ally, Paulo Guambe, have drawn condemnation from various international bodies, including the United States, which denounced the violence and is a significant donor to Mozambique, providing over $560 million in assistance annually. The African Union and Portugal, Mozambique's former colonial ruler, have also expressed outrage over the murders.In light of the rising tensions, Mondlane has called for a general strike on Thursday and Friday, urging supporters to "paralyse the country" in protest against what he deems "profoundly false" election results. The official results are expected to be released this week.FRELIMO, which has governed Mozambique since the country's independence from Portugal 49 years ago, faces allegations of electoral violence and manipulation, reminiscent of previous conflicts with opposition parties. As Mozambique navigates this turbulent political landscape, the implications for regional stability and governance remain uncertain.