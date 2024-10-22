Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The race for the presidency of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is intensifying, with notable candidates positioning themselves for the coveted role. Farai Jere, the current Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss and president of CAPS United, has officially declared his intention to run for the ZIFA top leadership position, adding a significant name to the list of potential contenders.While no candidates have been formally announced, several individuals have expressed interest in the role. Among them are UK-based football executive Marshal Gore, former CAPS United star Alois Bunjira, and clergyman Walter Magaya. Additionally, football legend Peter Ndlovu's name has surfaced, and he is anticipated to join the fray, further raising the stakes for the upcoming elections.Sources have indicated that Jere, a businessman and Murehwa West Member of Parliament, will soon make an official announcement regarding his candidacy, demonstrating his readiness to lead Zimbabwean football. Jere is widely recognized for his role in stabilizing the PSL in recent years and has successfully restored order at CAPS United following a period of internal strife. Notably, he became the first CAPS United president to guide the club to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.Jere's extensive experience, including a previous tenure as a board member at ZIFA, positions him as a strong candidate for the presidency. His background in football administration is expected to play a crucial role in his campaign.Currently, ZIFA is under the leadership of a Normalisation Committee established by FIFA to rectify issues that plagued the previous administration and the broader landscape of local football. The recent ZIFA congress in Harare ratified amendments to the association's constitution, setting the stage for elections slated for early next year.As the race for the ZIFA presidency heats up, the involvement of such high-profile candidates signals a critical period for Zimbabwean football, with stakeholders eagerly anticipating the potential changes in leadership and direction for the sport.