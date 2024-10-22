Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

News / National

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has become the center of online attention following the release of a photo from yesterday's Politburo meeting, where his new moustache drew comparisons to the late former President Robert Mugabe's signature facial hair.The image, which quickly gained traction on social media, showcases Chiwenga with a neatly trimmed moustache reminiscent of Mugabe's well-known style - a thin line of hair extending from the inner nostrils to the bow of the lip. Many internet users were quick to point out the striking resemblance, leading to a wave of nostalgic comments about Mugabe's enduring presence in Zimbabwean politics.Mugabe's moustache was not just a personal grooming choice; it became an iconic symbol of his leadership, instantly recognizable to many Zimbabweans. The image of Chiwenga has reignited discussions about Mugabe's legacy, with users reminiscing about the former leader's era and the indelible mark he left on the country.As social media users share memes and jokes about the resemblance, some have speculated whether Chiwenga's new look signifies a deeper connection to Mugabe's political style or an attempt to evoke the former president's image during a time of political transition.The photo has sparked conversations not only about Chiwenga's appearance but also about the continuing influence of Mugabe's legacy in Zimbabwean politics, as the nation grapples with the implications of its past leadership on current governance.