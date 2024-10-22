Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa loyalists opposed to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A faction of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party, primarily loyal to former leader Nelson Chamisa, has publicly opposed Zimbabwe's attempt to rejoin the Commonwealth under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration. The Commonwealth, an association of 56 member states largely comprised of former territories of the British Empire, promotes peace, democracy, and development while providing a platform for collaboration on various issues among its members.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi articulated the party's concerns, urging the Commonwealth to reject Zimbabwe's application for readmission. He criticized the August 2023 general elections, describing them as “deeply flawed” and marked by significant voter intimidation, manipulation by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and unresolved irregularities in vote tallying.

Mkwananzi highlighted the ongoing incarceration of faction leader Jameson Timba and other party activists since June 2024, emphasizing the adverse environment for the opposition. He stated, “In addition to the failed electoral system, the opposition faces unprecedented attacks. Our members, including Amos Chibaya and Senator Timba, have been unjustly arrested and detained without trial, while others remain behind bars under politically motivated charges.”

The spokesperson also pointed to the fraudulent recall of 15 MPs and 17 councillors by individuals unaffiliated with the CCC as evidence of the regime's subversion of democratic norms. He further alleged that funds intended for the party have been diverted to imposters, constraining their ability to advocate for democracy.

Mkwananzi continued to express concerns over the judiciary's integrity, claiming it has been captured by the executive branch, with court rulings consistently favoring the government and disregarding constitutional rights. He cited Chief Justice Luke Malaba's controversial tenure extension, which legal experts deemed unconstitutional, as a further indication of the judiciary's compromised credibility.

The spokesperson also referenced ongoing corruption scandals, including those involving the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and Kuvimba Mining House, which he claimed have eroded public trust in government institutions. Mkwananzi emphasized that victims of state-sponsored violence, including members of the opposition, continue to seek justice.

In light of these systemic issues, Mkwananzi urged the Commonwealth to reject Zimbabwe's application for readmission until genuine reforms are implemented. He asserted that “Zimbabwe must restore democratic integrity and accountability before it can be welcomed back into the international community.”

The CCC's firm stance underscores the party's commitment to advocating for democracy and accountability in Zimbabwe, as they call for urgent reforms to address the myriad challenges facing the nation.

Source - pindula

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Mbalula wants to be ANC Deputy President, Panyaza caught inbetween

40 mins ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Ian Khama's electoral accusations

53 mins ago | 42 Views

Mzembi claims Succession is not on Zanu-PF Agenda at Conference

54 mins ago | 47 Views

SRC official exonerates ousted ZIFA board members facing fraud

54 mins ago | 14 Views

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

4 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

4 hrs ago | 584 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

5 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

16 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

16 hrs ago | 714 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

17 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

17 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

17 hrs ago | 427 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

20 hrs ago | 969 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

21 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

22 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

22 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

22 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

22 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

22 Oct 2024 at 10:51hrs | 616 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

22 Oct 2024 at 10:38hrs | 583 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

22 Oct 2024 at 10:25hrs | 696 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

22 Oct 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1750 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

22 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 609 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

22 Oct 2024 at 08:56hrs | 648 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

22 Oct 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1000 Views