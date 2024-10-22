Chamisa loyalists opposed to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission

News / National

by Staff reporter

A faction of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party, primarily loyal to former leader Nelson Chamisa, has publicly opposed Zimbabwe's attempt to rejoin the Commonwealth under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration. The Commonwealth, an association of 56 member states largely comprised of former territories of the British Empire, promotes peace, democracy, and development while providing a platform for collaboration on various issues among its members.In a statement, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi articulated the party's concerns, urging the Commonwealth to reject Zimbabwe's application for readmission. He criticized the August 2023 general elections, describing them as “deeply flawed” and marked by significant voter intimidation, manipulation by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and unresolved irregularities in vote tallying.Mkwananzi highlighted the ongoing incarceration of faction leader Jameson Timba and other party activists since June 2024, emphasizing the adverse environment for the opposition. He stated, “In addition to the failed electoral system, the opposition faces unprecedented attacks. Our members, including Amos Chibaya and Senator Timba, have been unjustly arrested and detained without trial, while others remain behind bars under politically motivated charges.”The spokesperson also pointed to the fraudulent recall of 15 MPs and 17 councillors by individuals unaffiliated with the CCC as evidence of the regime's subversion of democratic norms. He further alleged that funds intended for the party have been diverted to imposters, constraining their ability to advocate for democracy.Mkwananzi continued to express concerns over the judiciary's integrity, claiming it has been captured by the executive branch, with court rulings consistently favoring the government and disregarding constitutional rights. He cited Chief Justice Luke Malaba's controversial tenure extension, which legal experts deemed unconstitutional, as a further indication of the judiciary's compromised credibility.The spokesperson also referenced ongoing corruption scandals, including those involving the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and Kuvimba Mining House, which he claimed have eroded public trust in government institutions. Mkwananzi emphasized that victims of state-sponsored violence, including members of the opposition, continue to seek justice.In light of these systemic issues, Mkwananzi urged the Commonwealth to reject Zimbabwe's application for readmission until genuine reforms are implemented. He asserted that “Zimbabwe must restore democratic integrity and accountability before it can be welcomed back into the international community.”The CCC's firm stance underscores the party's commitment to advocating for democracy and accountability in Zimbabwe, as they call for urgent reforms to address the myriad challenges facing the nation.