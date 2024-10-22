Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mzembi claims Succession is not on Zanu-PF Agenda at Conference

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Self-exiled former ZANU-PF Politburo member Walter Mzembi has stated that succession is not on the agenda for the ruling party, countering speculation surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's future leadership. This assertion comes in the wake of ZANU-PF's 379th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, held on October 22, which marked the commencement of the 21st ZANU-PF Annual National People's Conference.

Reports suggest that Mnangagwa, who also serves as the ZANU-PF First Secretary, is considering extending his rule beyond the end of his second and final term in 2028. However, internal party dynamics appear to be at play, with some members, including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, reportedly opposing any move to extend Mnangagwa's time in power beyond current constitutional limits.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Mzembi confidently asserted that succession discussions would not take place during the conference. Instead, he believes that the party will confirm Mnangagwa's continued leadership, stating, "Succession is not on the agenda as anticipated by speculators who do not know how ZANU-PF operates. It will not be up for debate but will be on the resolutions. The incumbent will succeed himself to 2030 as administrative Resolution Numero Uno."

Mzembi further predicted that this resolution would be celebrated with applause, singing, and dancing, reflecting the party's customary show of unity. He also suggested that the government would subsequently be directed to amend the Constitution to incorporate continuity clauses for the entire administration, including the tenures of Members of Parliament.

"A conflicted Parliament is waiting to endorse this, as it benefits from a minimum two-year extension. After all, in a 2028 gamble, many - probably the majority - will not come back!" Mzembi wrote, implying that the proposed constitutional amendments would serve the interests of current lawmakers.

As ZANU-PF navigates its internal dynamics and prepares for its annual conference, Mzembi's comments underscore the ongoing speculation about Mnangagwa's leadership and the party's future direction amidst varying opinions among its ranks.

Source - pindula

