Zanu-PF rubbishes Ian Khama's electoral accusations

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago
The ruling Zanu-PF party has firmly dismissed accusations from former Botswana President Ian Khama, who alleged that the party interfered in electoral processes across the region to support fellow ruling parties. The claims were made during a campaign rally ahead of Botswana's upcoming elections at the end of this month.

In a statement, Zanu-PF spokesperson Farai Marapira described Khama's assertions as the "rantings of a politician staring defeat in the face." He responded to Khama's characterization of Zanu-PF as a "regional cancer," alleging that the party undermines democracy throughout Southern Africa.

Marapira vehemently denied any allegations of Zanu-PF's interference in elections in neighboring countries. He accused Khama of being a puppet of Western interests, involved in regime change efforts within the region, and criticized the former president's popularity in Botswana, suggesting that he is likely to face electoral defeat in the upcoming polls.

"Nothing pleases us more than seeing lackeys and lapdogs of imperialism in sixes and sevens as they witness their neo-colonialist agenda blown to smithereens by the resurgent winds of pan-Africanism sweeping across mother Africa," Marapira stated.

He further argued that blaming Zanu-PF for perceived failures in Khama's ideology was not only a denial of reality but also "puerile madness." Marapira emphasized, "Zanu-PF does not interfere in the expression of their wishes by sons and daughters of Africa. It is those that see the writing on the wall and fail to accept it through escapist drive who wish to deny the people their voice."

In closing, Marapira extended best wishes to the people of Botswana, stating, "We wish the people of Botswana more and more glory. Happy elections, Botswana!"

As Botswana prepares for its electoral process, the exchange between Khama and Zanu-PF highlights ongoing tensions in Southern Africa, particularly regarding political dynamics and perceptions of democratic integrity in the region.


Source - New Ziana

